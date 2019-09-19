RCMP target Surrey school zones

Aaron Hinks photo Surrey RCMP and its community partners spent the afternoon at Crescent Park Elementary educating drivers on school zone safety

Surrey RCMP and its community partners held a media event at Crescent Park Elementary Wednesday afternoon to drive home the message that they will be monitoring school zones for speeders and distracted drivers.

Const. Richard Wright led the ‘Think of Me’ campaign event, which included representatives from ICBC, Surrey Schools, Vision Zero and Surrey Crime Prevention Society.

“We want the drivers to know that we are out here, we are doing proactive enforcement to educate (motorists) that we need them to be careful in our school zones. We have seen a positive reaction from drivers, and we’re looking forward to the same this year,” Wright said.

In previous years, Wright said, the Think of Me campaign has been very effective.

As part of the campaign, elementary school students designed cards that include tips for both pedestrians and drivers.

Volunteers stopped every vehicle in front of Crescent Park Elementary and handed the cards to motorists.

“This time of the year, it’s very important to remind our drivers that we have our children back on the road, back in the school, and the school zones are active from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every school day,” Wright said.

Prior to the media event, a group of students gathered near the cameras and were curious about what was taking place.

After they were told about the initiative, they thanked the officers and media for giving attention to the issue, and several students commented that 128 Street and 24 Avenue is a particularly dangerous intersection for the students.

Penalties for speeding in a school zone include $196 and three points (31-50 km/h); $253 and three points (51-70 km/h) and $368 and three points (71-90 km/h).