White Rock’s June Young, a volunteer at the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (OWL), poses with resident raptor Sarah. After months of being closed to the public due to COVID-19, the centre is offering by-appointment weekend tours. (Contributed photo)

Raptor rehab centre offering weekend tours

White Rock OWL volunteer says donations ‘greatly appreciated’

A well-known raptor rehabilitation centre that had to shut its doors to the public due to the pandemic – as well as cancel its major spring fundraising event – is slowly resuming operations.

The Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (OWL) began offering pre-booked tours of its 3800 72 St. centre last month, and continues to host them every weekend.

According to information online, the by-donation tours must be booked by calling 604-946-3171, and all visitors aged three and older must wear a mask or face covering; group sizes are limited to a maximum of eight, and no walk-ins are being accepted.

The tours last approximately 30 minutes and leave every hour, starting at 10 a.m. The last tour leaves at 2 p.m.

Volunteer June Young, a White Rock resident, noted that resident raptors are on display – including a barn owl named Sarah – however, the organization’s museum and gift shop remain closed.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Hundreds flock to OWL open house

READ MORE: White Rock senior crafts 200 toques for Surrey's homeless

Young said donations for the tours “would be greatly appreciated,” given that OWL’s annual open house had to be cancelled this year. Typically, the event was an opportunity to get a closer look at its medical facilities, rehabilitation enclosures and some of the raptors in its care.


