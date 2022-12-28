South Surrey resident Trevor Brucki is hoping to reunite this photo, found on Boxing Day in the 16000-block of 24 Ave., with its rightful owner. (Trevor Brucki Facebook photo)

South Surrey resident Trevor Brucki is hoping to reunite this photo, found on Boxing Day in the 16000-block of 24 Ave., with its rightful owner. (Trevor Brucki Facebook photo)

‘Precious memory’ found on South Surrey sidewalk

Trevor Brucki hopes owner of image located in the 16000-block of 24 Avenue will contact him

To anyone but its owner, the black-and-white photo likely doesn’t hold much value.

Found on a South Surrey sidewalk on Boxing Day, it depicts a woman sitting with outstretched legs in what appears to be a field, her arms encircling a curly-haired toddler who is standing by her side, dressed in overalls.

But Trevor Brucki – who noticed the photo while out walking the family dog with his wife Lois and their two kids, Ryder and Olivia, in the 16000-block of 24 Ave. – is sure it’s an important memory for someone.

Now, he’s crossing his fingers that efforts to reunite the image with its owner are successful.

“I’m thinking, what if I were that little boy or child, and it’s your parents or something like that,” he said Wednesday (Dec. 28).

“I just want to get it to the right person.”

READ ALSO: Vintage documents, photos found in South Surrey storage room

Brucki said he has posted the image on “as many chat groups as I can” in an effort to track down the owner.

As of Wednesday, the post had been shared on the White Rock/South Surrey Community Group Facebook page 18 times, and drawn comments including “Such a precious picture. I hope someone recognizes it.”

“If it was mine, I’d want it back,” Brucki replied. “Never know how important that memory is to the owner…”

Brucki said the photo’s owner, or anyone with information that could help him get the image back into the right hands, may contact him at trevor.brucki@gmail.com


tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

historySurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Polar ‘Bare’ Plunge set for Crescent Rock in South Surrey Jan. 1

Just Posted

South Surrey resident Trevor Brucki is hoping to reunite this photo, found on Boxing Day in the 16000-block of 24 Ave., with its rightful owner. (Trevor Brucki Facebook photo)
‘Precious memory’ found on South Surrey sidewalk

This sign for ‘Crescent Rock Beach’. (Contributed photo)
Polar ‘Bare’ Plunge set for Crescent Rock in South Surrey Jan. 1

A patch is seen on the shoulder of a Canada Border Services Agency officer’s uniform in Tsawwassen, B.C., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Border officials say a detainee at an immigration holding centre in Surrey, B.C., has died after being found unresponsive on Christmas Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
CBSA detainee dies in custody on Christmas Day in Surrey

B.C. athletes shot for the stars in 2022. Clockwise from top left: Melanie Vogal, Rio Crystal, Teagan Dunnett, Kimberly Newell. (Photos submitted)
From cross-Arctic treks to Olympic dreams, B.C. athletes made 2022 one for the books