‘Precious memory’ found on South Surrey sidewalk

Trevor Brucki hopes owner of image located in the 16000-block of 24 Avenue will contact him

South Surrey resident Trevor Brucki is hoping to reunite this photo, found on Boxing Day in the 16000-block of 24 Ave., with its rightful owner. (Trevor Brucki Facebook photo)

To anyone but its owner, the black-and-white photo likely doesn’t hold much value.

Found on a South Surrey sidewalk on Boxing Day, it depicts a woman sitting with outstretched legs in what appears to be a field, her arms encircling a curly-haired toddler who is standing by her side, dressed in overalls.

But Trevor Brucki – who noticed the photo while out walking the family dog with his wife Lois and their two kids, Ryder and Olivia, in the 16000-block of 24 Ave. – is sure it’s an important memory for someone.

Now, he’s crossing his fingers that efforts to reunite the image with its owner are successful.

“I’m thinking, what if I were that little boy or child, and it’s your parents or something like that,” he said Wednesday (Dec. 28).

“I just want to get it to the right person.”

READ ALSO: Vintage documents, photos found in South Surrey storage room

Brucki said he has posted the image on “as many chat groups as I can” in an effort to track down the owner.

As of Wednesday, the post had been shared on the White Rock/South Surrey Community Group Facebook page 18 times, and drawn comments including “Such a precious picture. I hope someone recognizes it.”

“If it was mine, I’d want it back,” Brucki replied. “Never know how important that memory is to the owner…”

Brucki said the photo’s owner, or anyone with information that could help him get the image back into the right hands, may contact him at trevor.brucki@gmail.com

tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

historySurrey