A dog visits the White Rock promenade. (File photo)

‘Pooch Parade’ to be held on White Rock Promenade this Sunday

Dog owners are to walk their pets from Memorial Park to the white rock

A group of dog owners are to parade their pooches along the promenade Sunday to celebrate a bylaw change that now allows dogs on the popular waterfront walkway.

City of White Rock initiated a pilot project that will allow leashed dogs on the promenade this year from Oct. 1 to March 31.

Dogs are still prohibited from being on the pier.

The “Promenade Pooch Parade” is to take place Oct. 6 at 2 p.m., starting in Memorial Park.

Dogs, and their owners, will gather and walk along the promenade to the white rock. According to an advertisement for the event, there will be free “pooch packs,” which include a bandana and poop bags, available for the first 85 dogs.

More information about the event can be found on the Dogs in White Rock Facebook page.

“We’re just getting together, a bunch of us, and basically walking our dogs – parading them along and saying how happy we are that we’re finally able to share the promenade,” event organizer Kim Sanderson told Peace Arch News.

Council is to review the details of the pilot project and determine next steps in spring 2020.

