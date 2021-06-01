PICTURES: Exhibition on Surrey’s train history opens at Museum of Surrey

Michael Gibbs, co-chair of communications for the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society, drives a virtual train that is part of a new interactive train exhibit at the Museum of Surrey. The exhibit opens June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan) A plate commemorating the visit of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth to the Dominion of Canada in 1939 is seen on display at the Museum of Surrey. The artifact is part of a new interactive train exhibit that opened June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan) A replica of Cloverdale Station is seen on display at the Museum of Surrey. The artifact is part of a new interactive train exhibit that opened June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan) B.C. Electric Railway memorabilia is seen on display at the Museum of Surrey. The artifacts are part of a new interactive train exhibit that opened June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Old coins found between the seats of B.C.E.R. railcar #1225 are seen on display at the Museum of Surrey. The coins are part of a new interactive train exhibit that opened June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan) A map of the old B.C.E.R. routes is seen on display at the Museum of Surrey. The map is part of a new interactive train exhibit that opened June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

A new exhibit has opened at the Museum of Surrey.

All things trains—Surrey trains that is—is being showcased upstairs in the Community Treasures exhibit space and will run for about three months.

The museum has partnered with the Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society (FVHRS) to open the new Community Treasures exhibit about the history of Heritage Rail, and the history of trains in Surrey, on the 20th anniversary of the group’s founding.

“It’s a celebration of the 20 years of effort to reactivate the interurban railway portion through Surrey,” said Michael Gibbs, co-chair of communications for FVHRS.

“There was no station in Cloverdale 20 years ago,” said Gibbs. “And no cars. It was totally forgotten.”

He said the new station house in Cloverdale was built on the original site according to the original plans.

“Can you imagine what had to be done?” asked Gibbs. “There was nothing there.”

The exhibition features a train simulator where people can virtually drive a B.C.E.R. train down the spike from Cloverdale Station to Sullivan Station.

“I’m really impressed with how the simulator works,” said Gibbs. “The picture is crystal clear and it really gives you a feel for driving down the tracks. There are also bells and whistles that kids will get a kick out of playing with.”

Gibbs, who’s only been involved with Heritage Rail for the past seven years, said he thinks people of all ages will “delight in the exhibit,” as it will offer something of interest to everyone.

Train Days at the Museum is a separate event that will run June 25-26 and will be focused just on kids.

Visitors to Train Days at the Museum can participate in a train-themed scavenger hunt, check out train memorabilia, and learn about the history of trains in Surrey through the lens of the FVHRS.

The main exhibition runs until Sept. 5.

Visitors to the Museum of Surrey must pre-register by calling 604.592.6956 or emailing museum@surrey.ca. Visitors can also register online if they have a MySurrey account.



