PICTURES: Exhibition on Surrey’s train history opens at Museum of Surrey

Michael Gibbs, co-chair of communications for the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society, drives a virtual train that is part of a new interactive train exhibit at the Museum of Surrey. The exhibit opens June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan)Michael Gibbs, co-chair of communications for the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society, drives a virtual train that is part of a new interactive train exhibit at the Museum of Surrey. The exhibit opens June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
A plate commemorating the visit of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth to the Dominion of Canada in 1939 is seen on display at the Museum of Surrey. The artifact is part of a new interactive train exhibit that opened June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan)A plate commemorating the visit of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth to the Dominion of Canada in 1939 is seen on display at the Museum of Surrey. The artifact is part of a new interactive train exhibit that opened June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
A replica of Cloverdale Station is seen on display at the Museum of Surrey. The artifact is part of a new interactive train exhibit that opened June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan)A replica of Cloverdale Station is seen on display at the Museum of Surrey. The artifact is part of a new interactive train exhibit that opened June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
B.C. Electric Railway memorabilia is seen on display at the Museum of Surrey. The artifacts are part of a new interactive train exhibit that opened June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan)B.C. Electric Railway memorabilia is seen on display at the Museum of Surrey. The artifacts are part of a new interactive train exhibit that opened June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Old coins found between the seats of B.C.E.R. railcar #1225 are seen on display at the Museum of Surrey. The coins are part of a new interactive train exhibit that opened June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan)Old coins found between the seats of B.C.E.R. railcar #1225 are seen on display at the Museum of Surrey. The coins are part of a new interactive train exhibit that opened June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
A map of the old B.C.E.R. routes is seen on display at the Museum of Surrey. The map is part of a new interactive train exhibit that opened June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan)A map of the old B.C.E.R. routes is seen on display at the Museum of Surrey. The map is part of a new interactive train exhibit that opened June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

A new exhibit has opened at the Museum of Surrey.

All things trains—Surrey trains that is—is being showcased upstairs in the Community Treasures exhibit space and will run for about three months.

The museum has partnered with the Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society (FVHRS) to open the new Community Treasures exhibit about the history of Heritage Rail, and the history of trains in Surrey, on the 20th anniversary of the group’s founding.

“It’s a celebration of the 20 years of effort to reactivate the interurban railway portion through Surrey,” said Michael Gibbs, co-chair of communications for FVHRS.

“There was no station in Cloverdale 20 years ago,” said Gibbs. “And no cars. It was totally forgotten.”

He said the new station house in Cloverdale was built on the original site according to the original plans.

“Can you imagine what had to be done?” asked Gibbs. “There was nothing there.”

SEE ALSO: PICTURES: Heritage Rail Players visit railway station in Cloverdale

SEE ALSO: Local advocate hopes Sullivan Park will become ‘historic precinct’ for Sullivan

SEE ALSO: Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society awarded more than $300K in prov. grant money

The exhibition features a train simulator where people can virtually drive a B.C.E.R. train down the spike from Cloverdale Station to Sullivan Station.

“I’m really impressed with how the simulator works,” said Gibbs. “The picture is crystal clear and it really gives you a feel for driving down the tracks. There are also bells and whistles that kids will get a kick out of playing with.”

Gibbs, who’s only been involved with Heritage Rail for the past seven years, said he thinks people of all ages will “delight in the exhibit,” as it will offer something of interest to everyone.

Train Days at the Museum is a separate event that will run June 25-26 and will be focused just on kids.

Visitors to Train Days at the Museum can participate in a train-themed scavenger hunt, check out train memorabilia, and learn about the history of trains in Surrey through the lens of the FVHRS.

The main exhibition runs until Sept. 5.

Visitors to the Museum of Surrey must pre-register by calling 604.592.6956 or emailing museum@surrey.ca. Visitors can also register online if they have a MySurrey account.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CloverdaleFraser ValleyHeritagerailway

Previous story
VIDEO: South Surrey single mother overwhelmed by home renovation gift

Just Posted

A player for the Cloverdale Community Football Association runs with the ball against a team from North Delta in this undated image. (Image courtesy CCFA)
Minor football returns to Cloverdale Athletic Park July 6

Cloverdale Community Football Association registration is now open for kids aged 5-18

Michael Gibbs, co-chair of communications for the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society, drives a virtual train that is part of a new interactive train exhibit at the Museum of Surrey. The exhibit opens June 2. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
PICTURES: Exhibition on Surrey’s train history opens at Museum of Surrey

Separate two-day event welcomes kids June 25-26

Protest against City of Surrey’s plan to build a road at the south end of Bear Creek Park (Photo submitted)
Gulf widens over Surrey council’s plan to expand 84th Avenue at south end of Bear Creek Park

Sebastian Sajda, organizer of Friends of Bear Creek Park, says city’s plan will ‘destroy’ one of Surrey’s intact green spaces

Stephanie Gilpin, whose parents, aunts and uncles were sent to residential schools, looks at the shoes, flowers and stuffed annimals placed at the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, in memory of the 215 children whose remains were found at the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School at Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops on Sunday. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
SIMPSON: Surrey’s refusal to acknowledge First Nations land was terrible look – now it’s even worse

Discovery of 215 buried children makes Surrey’s Indigenous snub that much more shameful

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager, last seen on May 29. Honey Larochelle, 17, was last seen around 9 a.m. at her home in the 6400-block of 121st Street. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)
Police look for teen last seen on May 29 in Surrey

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find missing 17-year-old

People walk in Lake Ontario on a warm sunny day at Woodbine Beach during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Warm, dry summer expected across much of Canada, Weather Network predicts

Forest fires in B.C. is higher than normal, with higher temperatures and less precipitation

Daily COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average to May 30. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
184 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. Tuesday, fewest in six months

First-shot vaccination for adults passes 70 per cent

Each year, less than one per cent of the area designated for sustainable timber harvesting by B.C.’s independent chief forester is harvested. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. overhaul of logging policy continues to include old-growth harvest

Province seeks new ways to redistribute big logging tenures

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Shoes line the edge of the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill in memory of the 215 children whose remains were found at the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School at Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., on Sunday, May 30, 2021, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Time to account for all child deaths at Canada’s residential schools: Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc

First Nation says that Canada has not taken ownership of its role in the atrocities

A still from the video taken of a violent arrest on May 30, 2020 in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Kelowna Mountie previously charged in rough arrest faces domestic assault charge

Const. Siggy Pietrzak remains suspended with pay as he faces two criminal charges, internal review

Drug injection supplies are pictured inside the newly opened Fraser Health supervised consumption site in Surrey, B.C. Tuesday, June 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. marks 14th month of 100+ deaths as 176 people fatally overdose in April

At least 176 people fatally overdosed, or roughly 11 deaths every two days

The Little Brown Myotis occurs across British Columbia but is threatened by white-nose syndrome, a bat disease. (Photo by B. Paterson)
Provincial bat count to monitor for impacts of white-nose syndrome

Almost half of British Columbia’s bat species are now at risk

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson looks on as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers opening remarks at the start of a meeting with mayors of Canada’s largest cities in Ottawa, Thursday February 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promises cities help to lower high cost of housing

PM says it can take 280 months for an average family to save a down payment in a place like Toronto

Most Read