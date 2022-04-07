PHOTOS: Winners announced for Delta street banner contest

(from left) 2021 Delta Community Banner Contest winners “Our Historic Airways and Waterways” by Jean Hobbs, “The View From Here” by Leanne Trepke, “Deas Island View” by Regina Lee, “Simply Fishing at Sunset” by Samantha Neufeld, and “Delta’s Beauty” by Priya Sharma. (City of Delta photos) Delta Mayor George Harvie presents 2021 Delta Community Banner Contest winner Jean Hobbs with a banner showing her Delta Heritage category-winning design “Our Historic Airways and Waterways.” (City of Delta photo) Delta Mayor George Harvie presents 2021 Delta Community Banner Contest winner Leanne Trepke with a banner showing her Discover Delta category-winning design “The View From Here.” (City of Delta photo) Delta Mayor George Harvie presents 2021 Delta Community Banner Contest winner Regina Lee with a banner showing her Emerging Artist category-winning design “Deas Island View.” (City of Delta photo) Delta Mayor George Harvie presents 2021 Delta Community Banner Contest winner Samantha Neufeld with a banner showing her Aspiring Artist category-winning design “Simply Fishing at Sunset.” (City of Delta photo) Delta Mayor George Harvie presents 2021 Delta Community Banner Contest winner Priya Sharma with a banner showing her Honourable Mention-winning design “Delta’s Beauty.” (City of Delta photo) A City of Delta crew installs a banner bearing Samantha Neufeld’s 2021 Delta Community Banner Contest Aspiring Artist category-winning design, “Simply Fishing at Sunset,” on Ladner Trunk Road across from Paterson Park. (City of Delta photo)

This year’s winners of Delta’s annual Community Banner Contest were honoured at last week’s council meeting.

On Monday, March 28, Mayor George Harvie made a short presentation recognizing the five winners of the 2021 contest.

The winners were selected by members of the local arts community and Delta’s Heritage Advisory Commission from a pool 35 submissions received in four categories: Delta Heritage, Discover Delta, Emerging Artist (for ages 13-17) and Aspiring Artist (for ages 12 and under).

“Each of the banner designs captures various aspects of Delt’a natural beauty and agricultural, reflecting many key elements that make up our great community,” Harvie said.

Dorothy Jean Hobbs won the Delta Heritage category for her design titled “Our Historic Airways and Waterways.” Hobbs’ banner was inspired by Boundary Bay Airport being named the busiest airport in Canada in 2021.

Leanne Trepke won the Discover Delta for her work “The View From Here.” Trepke’s banner features a westward view across South Delta towards Vancouver Island as seen from North Delta’s Sunshine Hills neighbourhood, “where an eagle tree proudly stands at the edge of Cougar Canyon,” Harvie described.

Regina Lee won Emerging Artist category for her design titled “Deas Island View.” Lee’s banner was “inspired by the view of Deas Island Regional Park, which is famous for its canoes.”

Samantha Neufeld won the Aspiring Artist category for her work “Simply Fishing at Sunset,” featuring a fishing scene in South Delta. “The unique colour palette represents a stunning sunset in our community,” Harvie said.

This year, the judges also awarded an Honourable Mention winner, Priya Sharma, for her design titles “Delta’s Beauty.” Sharma’s banner incorporates several aspects of Burns Bog, including cloudberry plants and a greater sandhill crane, with a view of the Alex Fraser Bridge as seen from Delta.

Mayor Harvie recently visited each of the winners to present them each with a banner of their design and a cash honorarium.

“It was great to be able to connect with the winning artists and present their awards,” Harvie said. “Congratulations again on behalf of myself and council to each of the winners.”

All five banner have already been installed on various streets throughout North Delta, Ladner and Tsawwassen and will remain up until May.

The 2022 Community Banner Contest will get underway later this spring.

