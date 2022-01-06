PHOTOS: White Rock, South Surrey turned into winter playground

On Dec. 30 at the pond at Crescent Park, ‘so many people were there, with adults engaged in shovelling every little part of the pond that could be skated upon. Kids and dogs were frolicking everywhere.’ (Janet McIntosh photo) Brr the Bear (aka Kenny Lord) checked out the unofficial polar bear swim in White Rock on New Year’s Day, when a few brave swimmers took to the frigid water. Brr is the Mascot for the Birch Bay Polar Bear Swim. Living in White Rock, Brr was unable to cross the border. (Linda Taylor contributed photo) rr the Bear (aka Kenny Lord) checked out the unofficial polar bear swim in White Rock on New Year’s Day, when a few brave swimmers took to the frigid water. Brr is the Mascot for the Birch Bay Polar Bear Swim. Living in White Rock, Brr was unable to cross the border. (Linda Taylor contributed photo) Serpentine Fen was a popular spot for ice skating and hockey during the recent cold snap. (Suzanne Green contributed photo) Serpentine Fen was a popular spot for ice skating and hockey during the recent cold snap. (Suzanne Green contributed photo) Serpentine Fen was a popular spot for ice skating and hockey during the recent cold snap. (Suzanne Green contributed photo) A 7:45 a.m. walk to East Beach on Thursday, Dec. 30, meant plenty of fresh snow where Makena Soukoreff could be the first to make tracks. (Crystal Soukoreff photo) A 7:45 a.m. walk to East Beach on Thursday, Dec. 30, meant plenty of fresh snow where Makena Soukoreff could be the first to make tracks. (Crystal Soukoreff photo) Isaac Ezaki, 6, who turned seven on Jan. 5, catches air while tobogganing at South Surrey Athletic Park Dec. 27. (Aaron Hinks photo) Jacob Ezaki, 9, wipes out while tobogganing at South Surrey Athletic Park Dec. 27. (Aaron Hinks photo) A wintry White Rock is seen from the air in this photo taken by Luke Miller Photograph @_lmphotograph_

With snowfall levels and sub-zero temperatures seldom seen on the south coast, this winter has already offered plenty of opportunity for those who like to play outside in the cold.

From jumping into snowbanks, to sledding, skating and swimming – yes, swimming – Semiahmoo Peninsula residents made the most of the recent blast of winter weather.

