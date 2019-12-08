PHOTOS: White Rock Festival of Lights celebrated with a cheer

The Festival of Lights; Jingle Bell White Rock; and the Lighted Boat parade all took place on the White Rock waterfront Sunday. (Aaron Hinks photos)

A number of events aligned to bring a Christmas cheer to the White Rock waterfront on Saturday.

A few hundred people let out that cheer after a 10-second countdown initiated the start of the Festival of Lights.

Dozens of Christmas trees, including one that stands about 30 feet tall, decorated Memorial Park. Hundreds of light decorations were created by Surrey School District students. The Festival of Lights is to run until Jan. 5.

During the Festival of Lights ceremony, the city, White Rock Business Improvement Association and South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce held a ‘Jingle Bell White Rock’ event featuring photos with Santa, Christmas carolers and other family-related activities.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., attention shifted to the end of the pier where the International Yacht Club sailed past in its Lighted Boat Parade.

