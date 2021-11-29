PHOTOS: White Rock brings holiday cheer with Christmas on the Peninsula

The City of White Rock hosted the annual Christmas on the Peninsula event Saturday, Nov. 27. (Perry Aasman, In-Focus Photography photos)The City of White Rock hosted the annual Christmas on the Peninsula event Saturday, Nov. 27. (Perry Aasman, In-Focus Photography photos)
The City of White Rock officially got into the holiday spirit on Saturday (Nov. 27) with the Christmas on the Peninsula event.

The annual celebration, held in uptown White Rock – just outside the White Rock Community Centre in Miramar Plaza – kicked off with a parade at 4 p.m., followed by a tree-lighting ceremony at 4:30 p.m.

Carolers and other musicians were also part of the festivities, singing Christmas favourites while dressed in old-fashioned costumes.

The City of White Rock hosted the annual Christmas on the Peninsula event Saturday, Nov. 27. (Perry Aasman, In-Focus Photography photos)
