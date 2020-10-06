Boxes are loaded from the food drive organized at Whalley Athletic Park. (submitted photo)

PHOTOS: Whalley baseball players pitch in to help Surrey Food Bank

Month-long food drive results in three trucks loaded with donations

Whalley baseball players and their opponents helped collect more than 2,400 pounds of food and 2,300 diapers for Surrey Food Bank.

The Chiefs’ month-long “Drive Home a Tonne” effort, held in partnership with Mainland Ford and other sponsors, was organized in time for Thanksgiving.

In the end, three trucks loaded with donations travelled from Whalley Athletic Park to the food bank site in Newton.

“Our food drive was a huge success!” the baseball club raved in a Facebook post.

(See photos below)

