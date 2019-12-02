PHOTOS: Warm hearts and roasted marshmallows at North Delta Christmas tree lighting

Hundreds of area residents and families came out to the North Delta Social Heart Plaza on Sunday, Dec. 1 for the city’s official Christmas tree lighting ceremony. (James Smith photo)
Shasra Mashetti, 8, of North Delta gets her face painted with holiday cheer during the City of Delta’s official Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (James Smith photo)
Delta Mayor George Harvie pushes the plunger to light up the cedar tree outside the North Delta Recreation Centre during the city’s official Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (James Smith photo)
The cedar tree outside the North Delta Recreation Centre is North Delta’s official Christmas tree following the city’s official tree lighting ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (James Smith photo)
Esther Potestio, 7, of Surrey meets Santa Claus at the official Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (James Smith photo)
Austin Grossman, 6, of North Delta meets Santa Claus at the official Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (James Smith photo)
Attendees pose for a selfie with Santa Claus at the official Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (James Smith photo)
Delta firefighters helped decorate the North Delta Social Heart Plaza prior to the city’s official North Delta Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (James Smith photo)
Guests roasted marshmallows over open fires during the City of Delta’s official Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (James Smith photo)
Guests roasted marshmallows over open fires during the City of Delta’s official Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (James Smith photo)
Mayor George Harvie read the classic poem “The Night Before Christmas” as kids roasted marshmallows at the City of Delta’s official Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (James Smith photo)
Marianne Raymundo, 17, of Surrey performs a dance from “The Nutcracker” at the City of Delta’s official Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Raymundo was one of several dancers from Central Dance Academy to perform at the event. (James Smith photo)
Marianne Raymundo, 17, of Surrey performs a dance from “The Nutcracker” at the City of Delta’s official Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Raymundo was one of several dancers from Central Dance Academy to perform at the event. (James Smith photo)
Dancers from Central Dance Academy in Surrey performed at the City of Delta’s official Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. Raymundo was one of several dancers from Central Dance Academy to perform at the event. (James Smith photo)
Surrey-based a capella women’s choir Lyric Singers closed the festivities at the City of Delta’s official Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (James Smith photo)
Surrey-based a capella women’s choir Lyric Singers closed the festivities at the City of Delta’s official Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the North Delta Social Heart Plaza on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (James Smith photo)
The holiday season officially kicked off in North Delta Sunday night with the city’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Hundreds of area residents and families came out to the North Delta Social Heart Plaza on Dec. 1 to watch as Mayor George Harvie and special guest Santa Claus pushed the plunger to light up the cedar tree outside the main entrance of the North Delta Recreation Centre.

Harvie thanked all the Delta firefighters and city parks, recreation and culture staff for their hard work hanging the lights and decorating the Social Heart Plaza — “I’ve never seen it look better than it is right now,” — before announcing plans for an even bigger celebration next year.

“We’re not going to stop. We’re going to actually look next year at trying to light up all of Scott Road and other areas. We want to make North Delta shine, and you have our commitment on that,” Harvie said. “The holiday lights brighten streetscapes and foster community pride during this great Christmas season, which is why I’ve asked staff again to do more lights in Delta.”

Attendees enjoyed crafts, face painting, choir performances and other entertainment as they roasted marshmallows and ate free hot dogs and hot chocolate provided by the North Delta Lions Club and scones from Cobbs Bread.

Sunday’s event is the second attempt to start a North Delta-based holiday tradition similar to those held in Ladner and Tsawwassen.

In 2016, then-Delta North MLA Scott Hamilton, then-mayor Lois Jackson and the Delta Firefighters Charitable Society launched the inaugural Light Up North Delta. The event, which saw the trees, bushes and lawn in the green corridor between the George Mackie Library and the North Delta Public Health Unit filled with Christmas lights, was intended to be an annual celebration for the community, as well as a fundraiser for Deltassist’s Christmas programs. Light Up North Delta ran for two years but did not return in 2018.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
