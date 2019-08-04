PHOTOS: Waiters’ race takes over White Rock’s Memorial Park

Restaurant employees had to balance drinks while overcoming challenging activities

Waterfront restaurants participated in the ‘Legendary Waiters’ Race’ in White Rock on Sunday. The event has become a tradition for the annual Sea Festival. (Aaron Hinks photos)

It may not make an appearance in the Olympics anytime soon, but people who attended White Rock Sea Festival Sunday got a glimpse of the athletic abilities of waterfront employees.

The ‘Legendary Waiters’ Race’ was held in White Rock’s Memorial Park.

Restaurant employees faced each other in a race while balancing a number of drinks.

The kicker was that the employees had to do this with a few unconventional challenges.

Waterfront restaurant employees put on flip flips, had to “chug” non-alcoholic beer, roll a flotation device and keep a hula hoop in movement while carrying cups of water.

