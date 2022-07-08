PHOTOS: Virtual North Delta garden show winners announced

Deb Gottschalk, “Best of Show” winner in the 2022 Sunshine Hills Virtual Garden Show. (submitted photo) Deb Gottschalk, “Best of Show” winner in the 2022 Sunshine Hills Virtual Garden Show. (submitted photo) Steve Damiano, “Vegetables – Beginner” category winner in the 2022 Sunshine Hills Virtual Garden Show. (submitted photo) Alice Chien, “Vegetables – Beginner” category winner in the 2022 Sunshine Hills Virtual Garden Show. (submitted photo) Myrna Webster, “Upcycling” category winner in the 2022 Sunshine Hills Virtual Garden Show. (submitted photo) Myrna Webster, “Upcycling” category winner in the 2022 Sunshine Hills Virtual Garden Show. (submitted photo) Leanne Trepke, “Perennial Garden” category winner in the 2022 Sunshine Hills Virtual Garden Show. (submitted photo) Carole Dalgeish, “Backyard Oasis” category winner in the 2022 Sunshine Hills Virtual Garden Show. (submitted photo) Nancy Pyke, “Container Garden” category winner in the 2022 Sunshine Hills Virtual Garden Show. (submitted photo) Michelle Sutter, “Birds and Bees” category winner in the 2022 Sunshine Hills Virtual Garden Show. (submitted photo) Craig Robinson, “Evergreen Delight” category winner in the 2022 Sunshine Hills Virtual Garden Show. (submitted photo) Craig Robinson, “Evergreen Delight” category winner in the 2022 Sunshine Hills Virtual Garden Show. (submitted photo) Michelle Steer Johnson, “Frontyard Landscaping” category winner in the 2022 Sunshine Hills Virtual Garden Show. (submitted photo) Michelle Steer Johnson, “Frontyard Landscaping” category winner in the 2022 Sunshine Hills Virtual Garden Show. (submitted photo) Ranjit Kaur, “Flowers Flowers” category winner in the 2022 Sunshine Hills Virtual Garden Show. (submitted photo) Monica Reyes, “Flowers Flowers” category winner in the 2022 Sunshine Hills Virtual Garden Show. (submitted photo) Marianne Chomiak, “Favourite Feature” category winner in the 2022 Sunshine Hills Virtual Garden Show. (submitted photo) Marianne Chomiak, “Favourite Feature” category winner in the 2022 Sunshine Hills Virtual Garden Show. (submitted photo) Karen Ostrom, “Fairy Garden” category winner in the 2022 Sunshine Hills Virtual Garden Show. (submitted photo) Mari, “Youth” category winner in the 2022 Sunshine Hills Virtual Garden Show. (submitted photo) Adalyn, “Youth” category winner in the 2022 Sunshine Hills Virtual Garden Show. (submitted photo) Carston and Annika, “Youth” category winners in the 2022 Sunshine Hills Virtual Garden Show. (submitted photo) Carston and Annika, “Youth” category winners in the 2022 Sunshine Hills Virtual Garden Show. (submitted photo)

Congratulations to the winners of the 2022 Sunshine Hills Virtual Garden Show.

In all, 46 local gardeners submitted entries across 12 categories, giving the panel of local judges — Rica Vinluan of event sponsor Edward Jones, Alex Ovies of event sponsor Natural Focus Foods, 2021 winner Heather Roscoe Neidig, Myrna Webster, Sharon Butterfield Parker and Sharon Bossoms — hundreds of photos to choose from.

Each adult category winner received a $25 Home Depot card compliments of the Neighbourhood Small Grants program and another gift generously donated by one of the several local businesses and artists who supported this year’s show: Darrell Poetker of ReMax Performance Realty, La Belle Fleur Floral Boutique, Back Porch Bees, Cards by Donna, A Few of my Favorite Things Crafts, Angela Suzanne Designs, How Sweet It Is Cakes, Edward Jones, Kindred Colours, Haike Tremblay, Karen Orso, Pork Mafia, Natural Focus Foods and Fine Lime Designs Illustrations.

As well, each of the four Youth category entries was awarded a $20 prize.

So without further ado, here are the winners of the 2022 Sunshine Hills Virtual Garden Show:

• Best of Show: Deb Gottschalk

• Vegetables – Beginner (1-3 years of experience): Steve Damiano, Alice Chien

• Upcycling: Myrna Webster

• Perennial Garden: Leanne Trepke

• Backyard Oasis: Carole Dalgeish

• Container Garden: Nancy Pyke

• Birds and Bees: Michelle Sutter

• Evergreen Delight: Craig Robinson

• Frontyard Landscaping: Michelle Steer Johnson

• Flowers Flowers: Ranjit Kaur, Monica Reyes

• Favourite Feature: Marianne Chomiak

• Fairy Garden: Karen Ostrom

• Youth (under 16 years old): Mari, Adalyn, Annika and Carston (last names not given)

