PHOTOS: Vendors showcase creativity at Cloverdale Market Days

Popular event is almost finished with its sixth year, the fifth and final day set for Sept. 21

The Cloverdale Market Days event offers residents a great opportunity to discover the community and new local businesses. (Photos: Tiffany Edwards)

By Tiffany Edwards, for the Cloverdale Reporter

The Cloverdale Market Days is almost finished with its sixth year, the fifth and final day being held on Sept. 21.

More than 100 vendors were on site Saturday, selling colourful cookies, soap that looks like fudge, reclaimed wood transformed into art and even pipes made into lamps.

Located along 176 Street between 56A Avenue and 58 Avenue, these local vendors showcase their creativity with local foods, craftsmanship and art.

Friendly to all ages, this year’s market is complete with more family activities such as games, face painting and a clown. There is also outdoor entertainment with local singers and performers showcasing their talents throughout the day.

The markets are organized by the Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Association (CAEA).