Surrey Dance Company doing a special Halloween-themed dance at Spooktacular Newton 137th Street Saturday (Oct. 26). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Families filled 137th Street in Newton Saturday for an annual Halloween event.

For the first year, the Newton Business Improvement Association closed down part of 137th Street for “Spooktacular Newton.”

The afternoon’s festivities included train rides, performances, face painting, mini golf and games.



