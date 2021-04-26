PHOTOS: South Surrey students, Green Team volunteers clean up Ruth Johnson Park

Students work with members of the Lower Mainland Green Team to remove invasive species from White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park. (Contributed photos) Students work with members of the Lower Mainland Green Team to remove invasive species from White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park. (Contributed photos) Students work with members of the Lower Mainland Green Team to remove invasive species from White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park. (Contributed photos) Students work with members of the Lower Mainland Green Team to remove invasive species from White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park. (Contributed photos) Students work with members of the Lower Mainland Green Team to remove invasive species from White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park. (Contributed photos) Students work with members of the Lower Mainland Green Team to remove invasive species from White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park. (Contributed photos) Students work with members of the Lower Mainland Green Team to remove invasive species from White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park. (Contributed photos) Students work with members of the Lower Mainland Green Team to remove invasive species from White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park. (Contributed photos) Students work with members of the Lower Mainland Green Team to remove invasive species from White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park. (Contributed photos) Students work with members of the Lower Mainland Green Team to remove invasive species from White Rock’s Ruth Johnson Park. (Contributed photos)

Students from Earl Marriott Secondary teamed up with members of the Lower Mainland Green Team last week, celebrating Earth Day by cleaning up a local park.

On Thursday (April 22), the volunteers – working in conjunction with the City of White Rock – split into two groups and spent hours at Ruth Johnson Park where they removed a variety of invasive species from the area.

According to Green Team program leader Ashton Kerr, in addition to remove English ivy from the park, students “made the most of the beautiful sunny day… to learn about invasive species, how climate change creates conditions for these species to thrive and how they can take action.”

The Lower Mainland Green Team was last at Ruth Johnson Park in March and in an online post noted “it was rewarding to come back to this site… to continue our collaborative restoration efforts.”



Environment