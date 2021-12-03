PHOTOS: South Surrey Jewish community sends ‘flood of kindness’ to storm-ravaged Hope

Zev Schtroks (left) and Rabbi Falik Schtroks pose with some of the items collected for flood relief by The Centre for Judaism of The Lower Fraser Valley/Chabad. (Contributed photo) Rabbi Falik Schtroks packs up items collected for flood relief by The Centre for Judaism of The Lower Fraser Valley/Chabad. (Contributed photo) Members of The Centre for Judaism of The Lower Fraser Valley/Chabad contributed to flood-relief efforts. (Contributed photo) Rabbi Falik Schtroks (right) and a volunteer pilot at the Langley airport on Dec. 2, 2021, with some of the items collected for flood relief by The Centre for Judaism of The Lower Fraser Valley/Chabad. (Contributed photo) Members of The Centre for Judaism of The Lower Fraser Valley/Chabad contributed to flood-relief efforts. (Contributed photo)

A flood of kindness took wing towards Hope Thursday (Dec. 2), courtesy of The Centre for Judaism of The Fraser Valley/Chabad in South Surrey.

The Jewish community embarked on an effort to “spread light” following the impacts of recent storm damage and evacuations across the Fraser Valley and beyond.

“Without knowing yet how we would get the food over to those in crisis, I put out a call to the community to bring non-perishable, ready to eat, nourishing food items,” Simie Schtroks said in a statement shared by email late Thursday night.

The first of three “atmospheric rivers” hit B.C. communities on Nov. 13-15, causing massive flooding and landslides.

In touch with MPs, MLAs and pastors in the impacted regions, as well as various pilots of small planes, Schtroks said she was told that after an initial airlift of supplies, “people were literally lined up for the food at a gas station.”

“Snow had begun to fall so they dropped the food to be distributed and returned immediately, planning to go back in as soon as the weather improved.”

With the threat of more flooding, “the imperative for a collection became even stronger,” she continued, noting that a family from the local Jewish community was among those who had to be evacuated from Merritt.

With the help of an anonymous donor, caseloads of items were purchased for the cause.

“Although we are in the midst of producing three significant Chanukah programs, we stopped what we are doing in order to repack the items and get it to a volunteer pilot at the Langley Airport,” Schtroks said.

“We are very proud of our small Jewish Community, with a big heart who came forth to help their neighbours. May G-d bless everyone and keep us all safe….Our hope is that we brought at least a bit of light and Hope to Hope, BC as well as to those evacuated from Mission, Princeton etc…”

