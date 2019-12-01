PHOTOS: Scenes from the White Rock waterfront

Geoffrey Yue captures the beauty of White Rock in the off-season

Despite the cooling temperatures, White Rock photographer Geoffrey Yue captures the beauty of the waterfront this week.

Residents and visitors who capture images worth sharing are encouraged to email editorial@peacearchnews.com

 

Previous story
It’s winter – time to look to the sky

Just Posted

It’s winter – time to look to the sky

Now is the perfect time to bundle up and go birdwatching

15-year-old girl reported missing in Surrey

Coralee Niedzielski was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 in the area of Surrey Central Mall

Surrey council to vote on draft budget Monday

Finance committee public hearing will be followed by regular meeting

Earl Marriott Mariners repeat as B.C. senior boys volleyball champs

South Surrey team defeats Kelowna Owls to capture second straight provincial banner

Santa returns to Clover Square Village

Cloverdale Santa Hut to open Dec. 7

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Fraser Valley could see snow on the ground this weekend

Up to four centimetres could fall by Monday morning

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants drop 5-1 away game to Tri-City Americans

Loss comes after back-to-back overtime wins on the road

Police watchdog investigating after serious crash involving Coquitlam RCMP

Three other vehicles were hit as a result of the initial crash

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

Most Read