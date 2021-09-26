PHOTOS: Run for Health kicks off in Bear Creek Park

Run for Health was held in Bear Creek Park Sunday. Runners raised money for the Canadian Red Cross. (Aaron Hinks photos) Run for Health was held in Bear Creek Park Sunday. Runners raised money for the Canadian Red Cross. (Aaron Hinks photos) Run for Health was held in Bear Creek Park Sunday. Runners raised money for the Canadian Red Cross. (Aaron Hinks photos) Run for Health was held in Bear Creek Park Sunday. Runners raised money for the Canadian Red Cross. (Aaron Hinks photos) Run for Health co-founder Dilreet Raju talks to the crowd before the event started. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Organized by a pair of Semiahmoo Secondary students, Run for Health kicked off in Bear Creek Park Sunday to raise money for the Canadian Red Cross.

Despite the rain, about 50 people turned up for the event, which featured a 5km and 2km track.

Grade 12 student Arjun Dhatt and Grade 11 student Dilreet Raju said they organized the event because they are passionate about health and running.

Dhatt said they initially tried to become organizers of the South Surrey/White Rock Terry Fox Run, but that wasn’t possible. Instead, Dhatt said, they organized an event of their own.

Dhatt said he expects to know how much the event raised either later today or tomorrow. He said they plan to make it an annual event.