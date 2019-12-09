PHOTOS: ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ and more at Gingerbread Village in Surrey

Contest winners will be announced on Friday afternoon

John Volken Academy’s “Nightmare Before Christmas” house at the Gingerbread Village at Central City Shopping Centre in Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

A Gingerbread Village is on view at Central City Shopping Centre this week as part of an annual contest staged by Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association (BIA).

The showcase of creativity, located outside the Winners store on the mall’s south side, features five dozen houses in all, in seven categories.

Gingerbread house themes include The Grinch in Whoville, a “Hogwarts Theatre,” elaborate castles, giant structures and a “Nightmare Before Christmas” scene.

Contest winners will be announced on Friday (Dec. 13) at 4 p.m., and the houses will be shown at the mall until Sunday (Dec. 15).

A quick tour of some of the amazing creations at the Gingerbread Village at @centralcity mall. As a judge, I had some tough decisions! Five dozen houses in all. @dtsurreybia @SurreyNowLeader pic.twitter.com/ZrESrRb9oz — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) December 9, 2019

“We are giving away over $7,000 in prize money, plus we will be awarding $500 for the People’s Choice Award as voted by visitors to the display,” said Bonnie Burnside, BIA manager. “They vote with cash – $1 equals one vote – and all money goes to the Surrey Christmas Bureau. So this is a real win-win for everyone.”

Those who vote will be entered to win a $250 Central City gift card.

The categories are for students in Elementary, Secondary and Post-Secondary schools, Charity/Non-Profit, Community, Business and Open.

Gingerbread house created by Enver Creek Secondary students at the Gingerbread Village at Central City Shopping Centre in Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

Gingerbread house created by Emily Carr University of Art and Design students at the Gingerbread Village at Central City Shopping Centre in Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

The creation by Ecole KB Woodward students (“The Coast Salish Unceded Traditional Ancestral Lands, by Div. 13 & 14”) at the Gingerbread Village at Central City Shopping Centre in Surrey. (Photo: Tom Zillich)