PHOTOS: ‘Mystery artist’ adds colour to White Rock waterfront

A series of painted rocks along White Rock’s West Beach are brightening the walks of waterfront visitors. (Contributed photo)A series of painted rocks along White Rock’s West Beach are brightening the walks of waterfront visitors. (Contributed photo)
A fish carving adorns a boulder towards the west point of White Rock beach. (Contributed photo)A fish carving adorns a boulder towards the west point of White Rock beach. (Contributed photo)
Painted stones were discovered on the beach in January. One was found with a note taped to the back, inviting the person who finds it to take it home, give it to someone else or hide it. (Contributed photo)Painted stones were discovered on the beach in January. One was found with a note taped to the back, inviting the person who finds it to take it home, give it to someone else or hide it. (Contributed photo)
‘every child matters’ is painted on a stone found on White Rock beach. (Contributed photo)‘every child matters’ is painted on a stone found on White Rock beach. (Contributed photo)
‘Love is in the air’ is painted on a stone found on White Rock beach. (Contributed photo)‘Love is in the air’ is painted on a stone found on White Rock beach. (Contributed photo)

There’s an array of colour bringing smiles to West Beach visitors – but just who is behind it is unclear.

Jim Drescher said he came across a series of paintings on boulders just below the 14400-block of Marine Drive during a waterfront walk with his wife Winnie on Wednesday (July 14) to explore the area. The couple recently took bought a home in the area, and the property has an old staircase that leads to the beach, he said.

Drescher’s favourites among the images – which were only added in recent months, he said – depict a great blue heron, a turtle, seagulls, a tree and flowers.

He described them as “delightful.”

“Special thanks to an extremely talented mystery artist, very enjoyable,” he said, noting the heron is “a very good likeness of (skippy) the solo heron who hangs out there.”

The paintings are not the first rock art to catch the eyes and curiosity of visitors this year.

In April, Ron Pawlowski shared a photo of a fish carved into a stone, asking if Peace Arch News might have information as to its history. The image, on a rock towards the west point, was revealed at low tide, he said.


Art

