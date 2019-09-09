PHOTOS: Lanterns light up the North Delta night at Luminary Festival

There were polar bears dancing, children playing and lights shining bright at the 2019 Luminary Festival, held at Sunstone Park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 7. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo) A brightly coloured festival attendee lights the way at the 2019 Luminary Festival, held at Sunstone Park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 7. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo) The parade of lanterns, highlight of the annual Luminary Festival, held at Sunstone Park in North Delta on Sept. 7, 2019. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo) Juggler Mike Battie lights up the night at the 2019 Luminary Festival, held at Sunstone Park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 7. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo) The parade of lanterns at the 2019 Luminary Festival, held at Sunstone Park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 7. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo) The parade of lanterns at the 2019 Luminary Festival, held at Sunstone Park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 7. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo) The parade of lanterns at the 2019 Luminary Festival, held at Sunstone Park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 7. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo) The parade of lanterns at the 2019 Luminary Festival, held at Sunstone Park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 7. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo) Caiden Lamb shows off his lantern, leading his family during parade of lanterns at the 2019 Luminary Festival, held at Sunstone Park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 7. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo) Delta city staff Kelly Wilson and Susan Taylor joined in the fun at the 2019 Luminary Festival, held at Sunstone Park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 7. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo) Grania Bennett from Circus West performs at the 2019 Luminary Festival, held at Sunstone Park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 7. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo) Show band Soulstream plays the 2019 Luminary Festival, held at Sunstone Park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 7. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo) Children dance to the beat of the music at the 2019 Luminary Festival, held at Sunstone Park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 7. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo) Juggler Mike Battie lights up the night at the 2019 Luminary Festival, held at Sunstone Park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 7. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo) Massive crowds packed North Delta’s Sunstone Park for the 2019 Luminary Festival, held on Saturday, Sept. 7. (Ryan-Alexander McLeod photo)

The threat of rain didn’t dampen spirits at the 2019 Luminary Festival, held on Saturday, Sept. 7 at North Delta’s Sunstone Park.



