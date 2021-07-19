PHOTOS: Flag-raising launches Pride Week in White Rock

White Rock Pride Society president Ernie Klassen at the Pride flag raising at White Rock City Hall on July 16, 2021. (Contributed photo) White Rock Pride Society president Ernie Klassen at the Pride flag raising at White Rock City Hall on July 16, 2021. (Contributed photo) Pride flags were raised at White Rock’s city hall and RCMP detachment on July 16, 2021. (Contributed photo) Pride flags were raised at White Rock’s city hall and RCMP detachment on July 16, 2021. (Contributed photo) Pride flags were raised at White Rock’s city hall and RCMP detachment on July 16, 2021. (Contributed photo) Pride flags were raised at White Rock’s city hall and RCMP detachment on July 16, 2021. (Contributed photo) Pride flags were raised at White Rock’s city hall and RCMP detachment on July 16, 2021. (Contributed photo) White Rock Pride Society president Ernie Klassen at the Pride flag raising at White Rock City Hall on July 16, 2021. (Contributed photo) Pride flag raising at White Rock City Hall on July 16, 2021. (Contributed photo) Pride flags were raised at White Rock’s city hall and RCMP detachment on July 16, 2021. (Contributed photo) Pride flags were raised at White Rock’s city hall and RCMP detachment on July 16, 2021. (Contributed photo)

Rainbow flags are now flying at White Rock’s civic hall and police department.

The colourful banners were raised during events held Friday (July 16) to mark the launch of Pride Week.

Starting today (July 19), the City of White Rock will light up its pier in rainbow colours “in celebration of Pride.” The display is to continue through July 26, according to information on the city’s website.

Next up for White Rock is the 2021 Pride Ride. Set for Friday (July 23), it’s to leave from Centennial Arena (14600 North Bluff Rd.) at 6:30 p.m., and organizers say anyone who wants to decorate a vehicle and join the procession is welcome.

Pride events are all about celebrating inclusivity, White Rock Pride Society president Ernie Klassen said last week, and he hopes people will don rainbow colours or hoist Pride flags and line the parade route to show support.

The route heads west along North Bluff to Bishop Road, south along Bishop to Marine Drive, and then east on Marine Drive to Stayte Road.

From there, it heads north to North Bluff, west to Martin Drive and then north along Martin to loop around Semiahmoo Shopping Centre. At 152 Street, the procession will turn south to Buena Vista Avenue, head west to Oxford and then south again to Marine.

