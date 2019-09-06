PHOTOS: Delta celebrates Pride at second annual picnic

There was lots for attendees to do at the second annual Delta Pride Picnic on Saturday, Aug. 31, including decorating cookies with rainbow icing. (James Smith photo)
More than 100 people came out to Memorial Park on Saturday, Aug. 31 to celebrate diversity and inclusion at the second annual Delta Pride Picnic. (James Smith photo)
There was lots for guests to do during the second annual Delta Pride Picnic on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2109. (James Smith photo)
Delta Pride Picnic organizers Lydia Elder, John Darras, Christa Horita Kadach and Kutrina Mosch. (James Smith photo)
Delta Pride Picnic organizer John Darras acted as MC for the second annual Delta Pride Picnic on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (James Smith photo)
Local teen Hannah shared her story with attendees at the second annual Delta Pride Picnic on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (James Smith photo)
Delta MP Carla Qualtrough (left) with constituency manager Donna Burke at the second annual Delta Pride Picnic on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (James Smith photo)
Competitors race to don articles of clothing during the drag-in-a-bag race at the second annual Delta Pride Picnic on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (James Smith photo)
Competitors race to don articles of clothing during the drag-in-a-bag race at the second annual Delta Pride Picnic on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (James Smith photo)
Delta MP Carla Qualtrough (second from left) poses with her fellow drag-in-a-bag race competitors at the second annual Delta Pride Picnic on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (James Smith photo)
Chief Constable Neil Dubord joined DPD officers and volunteers at the second annual Delta Pride Picnic on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (James Smith photo)
There was lots for attendees to do at the second annual Delta Pride Picnic on Saturday, Aug. 31, including decorating cookies with rainbow icing. (James Smith photo)
There was lots for attendees to do at the second annual Delta Pride Picnic on Saturday, Aug. 31, including decorating (and eating) cookies with rainbow icing. (James Smith photo)
There was lots for attendees to do at the second annual Delta Pride Picnic on Saturday, Aug. 31, including decorating (and eating) cookies with rainbow icing. (James Smith photo)
Fraser Valley Regional Library was on hand to lead kids in a special Storytime at the second annual Delta Pride Picnic on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (James Smith photo)
Delta Pride Picnic organizer John Darras. (James Smith photo)
On display at the second annual Delta Pride Picnic on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 were the two Pride flags defaced outside Ladner United Church in June, one of which had been reclaimed with messages of love and support. (James Smith photo)
On display at the second annual Delta Pride Picnic on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 were the two Pride flags defaced outside Ladner United Church in June, one of which had been reclaimed with messages of love and support. (James Smith photo)
On display at the second annual Delta Pride Picnic on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 were the two Pride flags defaced outside Ladner United Church in June, one of which had been reclaimed with messages of love and support. (James Smith photo)
Delta Pride Picnic organizers Lydia Elder, John Darras, Christa Horita Kadach and Kutrina Mosch flanked by members of PFLAG Surrey. (James Smith photo)

More than 100 people came out to Memorial Park on Saturday, Aug. 31 to celebrate diversity and inclusion at the second annual Delta Pride Picnic.


Most Read