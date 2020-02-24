PHOTOS: Cloverdale’s Coldest Night of the Year charity walk raises $125K

Participants march through the streets of Cloverdale Feb. 22 to raise money for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen during the annual Coldest Night of the Year charity walk. (Photo: Olivia Johnson) Participants march through the streets of Cloverdale Feb. 22 to raise money for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen during the annual Coldest Night of the Year charity walk. (Photo: Olivia Johnson) Participants march through the streets of Cloverdale Feb. 22 to raise money for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen during the annual Coldest Night of the Year charity walk. (Photo: Olivia Johnson) Participants march through the streets of Cloverdale Feb. 22 to raise money for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen during the annual Coldest Night of the Year charity walk. (Photo: Olivia Johnson) Participants march through the streets of Cloverdale Feb. 22 to raise money for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen during the annual Coldest Night of the Year charity walk. (Photo: Olivia Johnson) Participants march through the streets of Cloverdale Feb. 22 to raise money for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen during the annual Coldest Night of the Year charity walk. (Photo: Olivia Johnson) Participants march through the streets of Cloverdale Feb. 22 to raise money for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen during the annual Coldest Night of the Year charity walk. (Photo: Olivia Johnson) Participants march through the streets of Cloverdale Feb. 22 to raise money for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen during the annual Coldest Night of the Year charity walk. (Photo: Olivia Johnson) Participants march through the streets of Cloverdale Feb. 22 to raise money for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen during the annual Coldest Night of the Year charity walk. (Photo: Olivia Johnson) Participants march through the streets of Cloverdale Feb. 22 to raise money for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen during the annual Coldest Night of the Year charity walk. (Photo: Olivia Johnson) Participants march through the streets of Cloverdale Feb. 22 to raise money for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen during the annual Coldest Night of the Year charity walk. (Photo: Olivia Johnson) Both young and old participated in the Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s annual Coldest Night of the Year charity walk. (Photo: Submitted) Matthew Campbell, director, and Courtney van den Boogaard, manager of communications, for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen said this year’s charity walk raised $125,000. (Photo: Submitted) Walkers trod through Cloverdale Feb. 22 to raise money for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen during the annual Coldest Night of the Year charity walk. (Photo: Submitted) MP Tamara Jansen (left) pauses for a picture Feb. 22 during the Coldest Night of the Year fundraising event in Cloverdale. (Photo: Submitted) Walkers stop for a warm coffee Feb. 22 as they participate in the annual Coldest Night of the Year charity walk. (Photo: Submitted) Walkers trod through Cloverdale Feb. 22 to raise money for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen during the annual Coldest Night of the Year charity walk. (Photo: Submitted) The Lord Tweedsmuir cheer team encourages participants during the annual Coldest Night of the Year charity walk. (Photo: Submitted) More than 500 people volunteered to walk and raise money Feb. 22 during the annual Coldest Night of the Year charity walk. (Photo: Submitted) MLA Marvin Hunt (left) joins Courtney van den Boogaard, manager of communications for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen (right) and others for a picture Feb. 22. (Photo: Submitted) Matthew Campbell, director of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, addresses participants during the 2020 Coldest Night of the Year charity walk Feb. 22. (Photo: Submitted) Walkers trod through Cloverdale Feb. 22 to raise money for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen during the annual Coldest Night of the Year charity walk. (Photo: Submitted) Walkers trod through Cloverdale Feb. 22 to raise money for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen during the annual Coldest Night of the Year charity walk. (Photo: Submitted) Walkers trod through Cloverdale Feb. 22 to raise money for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen during the annual Coldest Night of the Year charity walk. (Photo: Submitted) Participants were given a small meal at the annual charity walk. (Photo: Submitted)

Cloverdale’s annual charity walk ascended to new fundraising heights this year.

“We had an amazing Coldest Night of the Year,” said Courtney van den Boogaard. “It was a huge success!”

Van den Boogaard and fellow organizers had hoped to raise $125,000 this year, but seemed to come up short after the walk took place Feb. 22.

“At the end of the night on Saturday we had raised $120,800,” noted van den Boogaard, manager of communications for CCK. “The next day a very generous donation of $4,200 came in from a member of Pacific Community Church so that we could meet our goal of $125,000.”

The annual march through the streets of Cloverdale is the Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Last year CCK set a fundraising goal of $75, ooo, but eclipsed that by $20,000.

This year’s event saw 522 people participate as walkers and another 150 give their time as volunteers.

Cloverdale’s CNOY raised the fourth-highest amount of money for the 144 participating locations nationwide, only the Kitchener/Waterloo, Toronto, and St. Catherine’s locations raised more. Cloverdale also had the third-highest number of walkers — only two towns had more participants: Kitchener/Waterloo had 735 walkers and Orillia had 547 walkers.

Participating in his first charity walk, Walter van Halst said Cloverdale’s generosity was remarkable.

“The turnout was large and diverse,” van Halst said. “There was a very deep, positive sense of community the whole time. Many local businesses had teams taking part or sponsored the event.”

Both Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary School and Salish Secondary School had teams at the event and MP Tamara Jansen attended, along with MLAs Marvin Hunt and Stephanie Cadieux.

“It was one of the best events, especially for such a good cause, that I have ever seen in Cloverdale,” explained van Halst.

“I am overwhelmed by the generosity and kindness of our community,” added van den Boogaard. “It felt like a celebratory evening of everyone getting together in support of the hungry, hurting, and homeless in the community.”

CCK will use the money to fund community meals, an extreme weather shelter, a food club, and their donation truck.

Charity walks also took place in Whalley and White Rock. The White Rock walk raised more than $106,000 and the Whalley walk raised more than $23,000.

The Coldest Night of the Year is part of a nation-wide fundraising walk for homelessness. CNOY is held in towns and cities across Canada and has raised more than $21 million for charity since 2011.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

