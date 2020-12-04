PHOTOS: Cloverdale Country Market creates Christmas picture space

Gurbaz Singh, deli manager at the Cloverdale Country Market, arranges some gifts in the back of a vintage car. The car is part of the Cloverdale Country Market’s “December to Remember” picture taking area. The market is encouraging people to come down, snap some Christmas pics and share them on social media. (Photo: Malin Jordan) The Cloverdale Country Market’s “December to Remember” picture taking area. (Photo: Malin Jordan) The Cloverdale Country Market’s “December to Remember” picture taking area. (Photo: Malin Jordan) The Cloverdale Country Market’s “December to Remember” picture taking area. (Photo: Malin Jordan) The Cloverdale Country Market’s “December to Remember” picture taking area has several COVID rules in place to make the area safe for visitors. (Photo: Malin Jordan) The Cloverdale Country Market’s “December to Remember” picture taking area. (Photo: Malin Jordan) The Cloverdale Country Market’s “December to Remember” picture taking area. (Photo: Malin Jordan) The Cloverdale Country Market’s “December to Remember” picture taking area. (Photo: Malin Jordan) The Cloverdale Country Market’s “December to Remember” picture taking area. (Photo: Malin Jordan) The Cloverdale Country Market’s “December to Remember” picture taking area. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Cloverdale Country Market has transformed its annual Christmas fair into a Christmas picture zone.

“We couldn’t hold our regular fair this year,” explained Anita Sihota. She designed and set up the market’s picture zone.

“We knew no one can take pictures with Santa this year and because we had to cancel the Christmas fair, we thought, ‘what can we do?’ That’s when we decided on a COVID-safe picture area.”

She said it’s the Cloverdale Country Market’s way to give back to the community and thank them for their support all year.

Called “December to Remember,” Sihota is encouraging people to come down, snap some Christmas pics, and share them on Instagram. “Please tag us in your pictures using @cloverdalefarmmarket,” she noted.

“It’s something different. It’s something to do. And there’s not much to do,” she added with a laugh.

The picture-taking area has several COVID rules in place to make the area safe for visitors.

Sihota said the picture zone is free and in the evening it shines with numerous lights.

“I’m telling customers to come in the daytime for pictures and then to visit again at night to see the lights.”

Last year, the market’s Christmas Craft Fair was a day-long event that attracted hundreds of visitors. Sihota said that fair will be back again in 2021.

The Cloverdale Country Market is located at 5688 168 Street and is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 604-575-7818 for more info.



