Residents and birds flock to the beach during balmy spring weather

Two bald eagles perch on a tree located on White Rock’s ‘hump’ along Marine Drive. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Balmy spring weather brought many people, and even eagles, to White Rock’s beach Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures are to spike at a high of 14C with a 30 per cent chance of showers predicted for late afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

Rain is anticipated for Monday and Tuesday, with the sun coming through for the rest of the week.

A man and his dog walk around pooling water during low-tide in White Rock. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Residents walk around pooling water during low-tide in White Rock. (Aaron Hinks photo)