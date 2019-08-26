PHOTOS: Battle of the Brews raises $42K in Surrey

Close to 750 people attended the Battle of the Brews event at Surrey Civic Plaza on Saturday (Aug. 24).
The sold-out beer festival was a third-annual fundraiser for Athletics 4 Kids and Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society youth initiatives.
“We grossed over $42,000!” Jordan Sadowski, a lead planner of the event, told the Now-Leader.
The @SFFCharitable, @THEPEAK and A4K hosted our 3rd Annual Battle Of The Brews, raising money for two great charities. Thank you Eat The Frog Fitness South Surrey, BC Diesel and G&F financial for coming on board as sponsors. The SOLD OUT crowd had a blast. pic.twitter.com/DsT1tf4CYG
— Surrey Fire Fighters (@Local1271) August 25, 2019
The $50-a-ticket event promised “a great afternoon of craft beer tasting, delicious food sampling” and alternative-rock music played by 102.7 The Peak radio station, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Close to 20 breweries were involved in the event.