PHOTOS: Battle of the Brews raises $42K in Surrey

Close to 20 breweries were involved in the annual festival at Surrey Civic Plaza

Firefighters will donations at the Battle of the Brews event held at Surrey Civic Plaza on Saturday (Aug. 24). (Submitted photo)

Close to 750 people attended the Battle of the Brews event at Surrey Civic Plaza on Saturday (Aug. 24).

The sold-out beer festival was a third-annual fundraiser for Athletics 4 Kids and Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society youth initiatives.

“We grossed over $42,000!” Jordan Sadowski, a lead planner of the event, told the Now-Leader.

The @SFFCharitable, @THEPEAK and A4K hosted our 3rd Annual Battle Of The Brews, raising money for two great charities. Thank you Eat The Frog Fitness South Surrey, BC Diesel and G&F financial for coming on board as sponsors. The SOLD OUT crowd had a blast. pic.twitter.com/DsT1tf4CYG — Surrey Fire Fighters (@Local1271) August 25, 2019

The $50-a-ticket event promised “a great afternoon of craft beer tasting, delicious food sampling” and alternative-rock music played by 102.7 The Peak radio station, from 1 to 5 p.m.

