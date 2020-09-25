YBS Services clears the area of overgrown branches, shrubs, grass and other greenery at 152nd Street and Fraser Highway. The project was courtesy of a Fleetwood BIA Area Enhancement Grant. (Photo: submitted)

PHOTOS: Another Fleetwood BIA grant cleanup ‘great for business and security’

Cleanup creates makes area at 152nd Street and Fraser Highway “neater and more inviting”

The Fleetwood BIA says another of its area enhancement grants has left one more area of Surrey cleaner and safer.

YBS Services recently cleared the area of overgrown branches, shrubs, grass and other greenery at 152nd Street and Fraser Highway on the property behind De Dutch Pannekoek House and Budget Brake and Muffler, by the Save-On Foods parking lot (see before and after photos below). The BIA says area has been known for criminal activity and the businesses tenants have been asking for assistance for more than a year.

“Everyone is extremely happy,” said Dean Barbour, executive director of the Fleetwood Business Improvement Association “Great for business and security.”

The cleanup, which the BIA says created more visibility and security and makes the area look “neater and more inviting,” was done thanks to a Fleetwood BIA Area Enhancement Grant. The Fleetwood BIA has small area enhancement grants (up to $,1000) available for business tenants that apply.

Click here to learn more about the grant and how to apply.

BEFORE

homelessphoto

homelessphoto

DURING

homelessphoto

homelessphoto

AFTER

homelessphoto

homelessphoto


