PHOTOS: Another Fleetwood BIA grant cleanup ‘great for business and security’

The Fleetwood BIA says another of its area enhancement grants has left one more area of Surrey cleaner and safer.

YBS Services recently cleared the area of overgrown branches, shrubs, grass and other greenery at 152nd Street and Fraser Highway on the property behind De Dutch Pannekoek House and Budget Brake and Muffler, by the Save-On Foods parking lot (see before and after photos below). The BIA says area has been known for criminal activity and the businesses tenants have been asking for assistance for more than a year.

“Everyone is extremely happy,” said Dean Barbour, executive director of the Fleetwood Business Improvement Association “Great for business and security.”

The cleanup, which the BIA says created more visibility and security and makes the area look “neater and more inviting,” was done thanks to a Fleetwood BIA Area Enhancement Grant. The Fleetwood BIA has small area enhancement grants (up to $,1000) available for business tenants that apply.

BEFORE

DURING

AFTER



