A parade of vintage hot rods line up to make a left turn in South Surrey on Saturday. (Joanne Hamilton photo)

PHOTO: Vintage hot rods cruise through South Surrey

Passerby catches classic cars parading through community on weekend

Semiahmoo Peninsula residents who were outside braving the smoky air conditions on the weekend caught a glimpse of a parade of vintage hot rods cruising through the community.

The decades-old vehicles were seen at the intersection of King George Boulevard and 148 Street.

South Surrey and White Rock has long been a popular spot for car shows to host events, but COVID-19 restrictions have put a damper on such meets this year. Instead, many clubs have organized drive-through events throughout the Lower Mainland.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

cars

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: South Surrey Rotarians pitch in at Sources’ group home
Next story
Harness racing at Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs delayed two weeks

Just Posted

Harness racing at Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs delayed two weeks

Surrey track to host live racing again come Sept. 30

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 13

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Peace Arch Hospital Foundation collecting donations for pathogen-killing robot

White Rock’s Manjit Lit and family matching donations up to $100,000

Surrey man faces sentencing for second-degree murder in West Kelowna

Tejwant Danjou was convicted last month of killing his wife in a West Kelowna hotel room in 2018

$50K reward offered for info leading to arrest of Surrey kidnapping suspect

Meaz Nour-Eldin, 23, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

VIDEO: Large CN Rail train derailment sends 20 cars off the track near Hope

Incident occurred on track beside Highway 1, CN Rail said no injuries or fires

UPDATE: Major crime unit investigating fire that destroyed old pier in New Westminster

Firefighters from New West and Vancouver are still battling a blaze along the Fraser River

Premier Horgan peppered with questions about potential fall election in B.C.

Premier says he’s focused on other issues

Sonia Furstenau voted in as new leader of the B.C. Green Party

Furstenau is the MLA for Cowichan Valley and beat out two others in the leadership race

‘Non-union’ bees make blueberries thrive — but only if they have a home

Pollinators are in rough shape in British Columbia and beyond

Canada hopes to avert new U.S. tariff war, but stands ready to fire: Champagne

The Trump administration imposed the new national-security tariffs last month

Office furniture shortages loom as Canadians stay home this fall

This comes as a looming second wave of COVID-19 means many Canadians are not returning to the office or school just yet

RCMP investigating after Sea to Sky gondola line cut for the second time

Line was cut previously in August 2019

B.C. to roll out new lung cancer screening program that will see 20,000 patients annually

Clinics are expected to be operational by 2022

Most Read