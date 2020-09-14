PHOTO: Vintage hot rods cruise through South Surrey

A parade of vintage hot rods line up to make a left turn in South Surrey on Saturday. (Joanne Hamilton photo)

Semiahmoo Peninsula residents who were outside braving the smoky air conditions on the weekend caught a glimpse of a parade of vintage hot rods cruising through the community.

The decades-old vehicles were seen at the intersection of King George Boulevard and 148 Street.

South Surrey and White Rock has long been a popular spot for car shows to host events, but COVID-19 restrictions have put a damper on such meets this year. Instead, many clubs have organized drive-through events throughout the Lower Mainland.



