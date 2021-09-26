Peninsula Gogos set out to walk circumference of the world

A group of grandmothers from the local Oneness Gogos chapter are set to walk around the world. (Contributed photo)

A group of Semiahmoo Peninsula grandmothers have completed their goal of walking the distance from the Pacific to the Atlantic, now they’re walking around the world.

On International Women’s Day (March 8), a group of grandmothers from the local Oneness Gogos chapter set out to walk 6,799 km, the distance from White Rock to Gander Nfld. They completed their goal on June 30.

One of the participants noted that she was going keep going, and set a target on walking the distance from White Rock to Liverpool, which is about 10,831 km.

“We made it to Liverpool for tea and a tour,” a news release said, announcing the achievement. “Five members are going to continue walking around the world!”

The circumference of the world is about 40,000 km.

The local grandmothers row, paddle, swim or walk to calculate their distance.

As of Sept. 12, the grandmothers finished in ‘Dover, U.K.,’ which is a distance of about 11,366 km.

Oneness Gogos is a group of grandmothers that raise funds to support African grandmothers who are raising millions of children orphaned by AIDS. Through this challenge, the grandmothers have raised $600 so far.

The word ‘gogo’ means grandmother in several African languages.