Peninsula Community Foundation plans online poker tournament for charity

White Rock’s Greg Mueller – who won his third career World Series of Poker bracelet in 2019 – is one of two professional players, along with Matt Jarvis, set to be part of the Peninsula Community Foundation’s online poker fundraiser. (World Series of Poker photo)

The Peninsula Community Foundation isn’t bluffing in its ongoing campaign to raise money for local charitable organizations, and is hoping for a virtual full house at its next event.

On Dec. 11, the foundation – which raises funds for community endowments that help a variety of non-profit groups in South Surrey and White Rock – will host an online poker tournament and the chance to learn the game from two local professionals, Surrey’s Matt Jarvis and White Rock’s Greg Mueller.

The event, scheduled from 6-10 p.m., will be held on popular poker website, Pokerstars.com, and will also be broadcast over Zoom. For $180, participants will get a $150 buy-in for the tournament, as well as a 30-minute group poker lesson from Jarvis and Mueller.

Jarvis won a World Series of Poker bracelet in 2011, while Mueller has won a WSOP bracelet three times, winning a pair in 2009 before adding a third to his resume in 2019.

As well, all participants will be entered into a draw for one of four 15-minute one-on-one training sessions with either pro during the game.

The winning pot from the tournament is split 50/50 between the foundation and the final players. One-hundred per cent of the foundation’s portion of the funds will go to support local charities, a news release notes.

The poker tournament is a virtual replacement for one of the foundation’s traditional fundraisers, an annual softball tournament. The 2019 softball event was cancelled due to rain, and this year’s event did not go ahead due to COVID-19 safety restrictions.

In order to register and take part, participants will need to set up an account on PokerStars.com, record their user name in an online form (https://forms.gle/irkagBPHfTeSVuX36), and send an Interac e-transfer with the $180 registration fee to Aeronn Zlotnik, a board member of the PCF, at aeronnzlotnik@gmail.com, using the security question “charity” and the answer “PCF”. From there, participants will receive tournament confirmation, followed by other event details.

For more information, email info@pcfoundation.com



editorial@peacearchnews.com

