‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ draws hundreds in White Rock

Marianna Volynets places a vinok, a traditional Ukrainian wreath, on a woman’s head during the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Hundreds turned out to the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Hundreds turned out to the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Hundreds turned out to the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Hundreds turned out to the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Hundreds turned out to the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Hundreds turned out to the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Hundreds turned out to the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Hundreds turned out to the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Hundreds turned out to the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Hundreds turned out to the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Hundreds turned out to the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Hundreds turned out to the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Hundreds turned out to the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)