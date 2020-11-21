Peace Arch Rotarians host ‘COVID-19 version’ of annual fundraiser

Peace Arch-Peninsula Rotary Club is in the midst of a “COVID-19 version” of its Rotary Noël fundraiser – a 50/50 raffle in support of club projects and initiatives aimed at helping improve others’ quality of life.

In the past, the annual event included dinner, as well as live and silent auctions. Since its inception, it has raised more than $150,000 for Peace Arch Hospice and the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation Lodge.

Other initiatives to have benefited include The Bread Run, an effort that provides bread to families that access Sources Women’s Place; the Starfish Pack Program, which provides backpacks of weekend food (including breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks) to hungry students; a children’s Christmas breakfast; and, a seniors Christmas luncheon.

This year, however, plans to continue the tradition – as with all of the club’s other major fundraisers – were quashed by the pandemic.

Still, “our mission is to continue to support these and other community needs that depend on our ability to raise funds,” a news release states.

“By purchasing your tickets for the Rotary Noel 50/50 Draw, you will be contributing greatly by helping us to keep supporting these initiatives. They need us more now than ever.”

This year would have been the fundraiser’s ninth.

Raffle tickets are available online at rotarynoel50-50.rafflenexus.com. Cost is $20 for one, $50 for three or eight for $100. As of noon Wednesday (Nov. 18), the jackpot was just over $1,000.

The deadline to purchase tickets is midnight Dec. 20. The draw is set for 3 p.m. Dec. 22.

