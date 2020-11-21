Recently-retired Peace Arch Hospice executive director Beth Kish takes the mic from Gordie Hogg during a previous Rotary Noël event. (File photo)

Recently-retired Peace Arch Hospice executive director Beth Kish takes the mic from Gordie Hogg during a previous Rotary Noël event. (File photo)

Peace Arch Rotarians host ‘COVID-19 version’ of annual fundraiser

Rotary Noël raffle tickets available until Dec. 20

Peace Arch-Peninsula Rotary Club is in the midst of a “COVID-19 version” of its Rotary Noël fundraiser – a 50/50 raffle in support of club projects and initiatives aimed at helping improve others’ quality of life.

In the past, the annual event included dinner, as well as live and silent auctions. Since its inception, it has raised more than $150,000 for Peace Arch Hospice and the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation Lodge.

READ MORE: Hospice receives funds from rotary

Other initiatives to have benefited include The Bread Run, an effort that provides bread to families that access Sources Women’s Place; the Starfish Pack Program, which provides backpacks of weekend food (including breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks) to hungry students; a children’s Christmas breakfast; and, a seniors Christmas luncheon.

This year, however, plans to continue the tradition – as with all of the club’s other major fundraisers – were quashed by the pandemic.

Still, “our mission is to continue to support these and other community needs that depend on our ability to raise funds,” a news release states.

“By purchasing your tickets for the Rotary Noel 50/50 Draw, you will be contributing greatly by helping us to keep supporting these initiatives. They need us more now than ever.”

This year would have been the fundraiser’s ninth.

Raffle tickets are available online at rotarynoel50-50.rafflenexus.com. Cost is $20 for one, $50 for three or eight for $100. As of noon Wednesday (Nov. 18), the jackpot was just over $1,000.

The deadline to purchase tickets is midnight Dec. 20. The draw is set for 3 p.m. Dec. 22.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusfundraiserRotarySurreyWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cloverdale business groups launch toy drive

Just Posted

Chilliwack musician Mauvey won the Dakota Leslie Fan Vote – and $2,500 – at this year’s Fraser Valley Music Awards. The virtual event was held Thursday night (Nov. 19).
Winners of Fraser Valley Music Awards announced in 16 categories

Annual awards honour artists in pop, hip hop, jazz and more

File photo
Model says $2.9 million spent on Surrey policing transition so far

Expenditures to date were broken down at Friday’s Surrey Police Board meeting

Daniel "Santa" Cresswell
Jolly Surrey man helps Santa zoom in with virtual visits this Christmas

Daniel Cresswell suited his festive enterprise for the COVID-19 pandemic

(Delta Police Department photo)
Police issue warning after young girl followed, approached in North Delta

DPD looking for video shot in the area of 82nd Avenue from 112th to 114th at 3-3:30 p.m. on Nov. 19

Police on scene after a crash near 180th Street and Golden Ears Way Friday (Nov. 20). (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Two people arrested after high-speed collision on 180th Street and Golden Ears Way in Surrey

One person arrested at the scene, one man arrested after fleeing crash on foot

Shoppers stand near a sign promoting Black Friday sales at the Sambil shopping centre in Caracas, Venezuela, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. This year, Black Friday is on Nov. 27, the same day as Buy Nothing Day. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Nov. 22 to 28

Black Friday, Buy Nothing Day and Cake Day are all coming up this week

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 516 more COVID-19 cases, second day of decline

10 more deaths, up to 227 in hospital as restrictions extended

Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld brought residential schools into the SOGI 123 debate that's been brewing in this district since October, when he began criticizing the teacher resource.
School trustee under fire again – this time for offensive slur at Chilliwack journalists

Chilliwack Teachers Association, Education Minister condemn Barry Neufeld’s comments targeting the Chilliwack Progress

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

IHIT officers on scene at the Langley Township apartment building where the body of Aaliyah Rosa was found in July, 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
COVID, health delays won’t stop Langley murder trial, judge says

The trial of KerryAnn Lewis is to resume Dec. 14

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announce province-wide travel and other restrictions at the B.C. legislature, Nov. 19, 2020. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 restrictions starting to show results in B.C.

Lower Mainland ‘spillover’ affects health care, other regions

A man wears a mask while walking down Canyon Street in Creston on Nov. 13. Photo: Aaron Hemens
Creston woman living with COVID-19 reflects on experience

Contracting and living with the virus, she said, has led to a “major reset” in her life

Dwight Ballantyne started #WeSeeYou day to draw more attention to the plight of remote indigenous communities. (Special to The News)
B.C. man aims to bridge gap between remote communities and rest of Canada

Schools across country to send activity kits to isolated towns for Dwight Ballantyne’s #WeSeeYou Day

Most Read