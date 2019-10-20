The Engineering Department has identified 14 potential streets that could be part of a pilot parking project in Clayton Heights. (Via City of Surrey)

Parking changes may be coming to Clayton Heights.

The City’s Engineering Department is recommending Council approves a one-year pilot project in an attempt to improve parking for residents.

The motion is on the agenda for the City’s public hearing Oct. 21.

Calling it the East Clayton Parking Strategy, the report recommends City Council approve a “queuing street conversion pilot project for up to four streets for a one-year term in East Clayton,” wrote Scott Neuman, acting general manager for the Engineering Department.

Queuing street conversion consists of changing streets with parking on one side, to streets with parking on two sides. Residents living on these streets will then have a single lane down the middle where vehicles would have to “queue,” or pull over and wait for oncoming cars to pass.

Early surveys of Clayton residents in 2014 revealed only about 40 per cent support for queueing streets, but a subsequent survey in 2015 showed support rose to 65 per cent.

The Engineering Department said it also looked into a Residential Parking Permit program (RPP), but decided an RPP wouldn’t improve Clayton’s parking issues and would be unpopular with residents.

“The two essential components of a permit system, fees and enforcement, would not likely be supported by residents, and the annual costs of such a program would be very high,” wrote Neuman.

Fourteen streets are under consideration for the pilot project. (Please see picture below for full list.)

The proposed pilot project would begin in February, 2020.

