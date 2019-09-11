Panorama Ridge burger fundraiser to benefit children’s hospital

Sia Sidhu will host fifth charity sale at her Surrey home

Sia Sidhu, 11, shows off one of her signs made for this Saturday’s charity fundraiser, Sia’s Burger Shack, which will run from 1-4 p.m. in Panorama Ridge. (Contributed photo)

This weekend, a pop-up burger joint in Panorama Ridge – run by an elementary-school aged philanthropist – is aiming to raise money for B.C. Children’s Hospital.

On Saturday, Sia’s Burger Shack will be open for business in front of Sia Sidhu’s home, at 5759 133 St., as she aims to raise money for charity for a fifth straight year.

The 11-year-old Colebrook Elementary student began her charitable efforts at just six years old, when she ran a lemonade stand outside her home and with the help of family and friends, raised $300 in just three hours. That year, she donated the proceeds to the Deltaview Life Enrichment Centre.

Since then, she has hosted an ice cream shop, which raised $1,020; a sundae bar, which collected $1,700; and last year, Sia’s Galaxy Hot Dogs raised $2,000 for B.C. Children’s Hospital’s cancer ward.

This year, burger-sale proceeds will help the hospital’s neuromuscular disease department, said Eka Sidhu, Sia’s mother. The event will run from 1-4 p.m.

Food for Saturday’s event was donated by Save on Foods, while other local businesses also stepped in to lend a hand, either through direct donations or the donation of prizes. Among this year’s prizes are a trip package, as well as items donated by the Vancouver Canucks, Vancouver Giants, BC Lions and Vancouver Whitecaps.

In recent days, Eka said Sia – along with help from her younger brother, Aryan – has been getting the word out about the fundraising by making posters and other advertisements.

“These acts of kindness make her extremely happy,” Eka said.



