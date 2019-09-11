Sia Sidhu, 11, shows off one of her signs made for this Saturday’s charity fundraiser, Sia’s Burger Shack, which will run from 1-4 p.m. in Panorama Ridge. (Contributed photo)

Panorama Ridge burger fundraiser to benefit children’s hospital

Sia Sidhu will host fifth charity sale at her Surrey home

This weekend, a pop-up burger joint in Panorama Ridge – run by an elementary-school aged philanthropist – is aiming to raise money for B.C. Children’s Hospital.

On Saturday, Sia’s Burger Shack will be open for business in front of Sia Sidhu’s home, at 5759 133 St., as she aims to raise money for charity for a fifth straight year.

The 11-year-old Colebrook Elementary student began her charitable efforts at just six years old, when she ran a lemonade stand outside her home and with the help of family and friends, raised $300 in just three hours. That year, she donated the proceeds to the Deltaview Life Enrichment Centre.

Since then, she has hosted an ice cream shop, which raised $1,020; a sundae bar, which collected $1,700; and last year, Sia’s Galaxy Hot Dogs raised $2,000 for B.C. Children’s Hospital’s cancer ward.

This year, burger-sale proceeds will help the hospital’s neuromuscular disease department, said Eka Sidhu, Sia’s mother. The event will run from 1-4 p.m.

Food for Saturday’s event was donated by Save on Foods, while other local businesses also stepped in to lend a hand, either through direct donations or the donation of prizes. Among this year’s prizes are a trip package, as well as items donated by the Vancouver Canucks, Vancouver Giants, BC Lions and Vancouver Whitecaps.

In recent days, Eka said Sia – along with help from her younger brother, Aryan – has been getting the word out about the fundraising by making posters and other advertisements.

“These acts of kindness make her extremely happy,” Eka said.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
South Surrey-based women’s group aims for quarterly $10,000 boost to charity

Just Posted

500 Surrey employees to lose jobs as Teal-Jones shuts down coastal logging

Layoffs affect forest harvest in Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island

Surrey crash victim sues city, claiming trees obscured stop sign

Plaintiff claims Surrey failed to properly inspect, maintain and trim trees that obscured sign

Panorama Ridge burger fundraiser to benefit children’s hospital

Sia Sidhu will host fifth charity sale at her Surrey home

Surrey’s second ‘Come Dancing Around the World’ series starts with Tiller’s Folly

Local trio set to kick off the four-dance series at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre

South Surrey-based women’s group aims for quarterly $10,000 boost to charity

100+ Women Who Care Fraser Valley next meets Sept. 24

VIDEO: Federal election campaign begins with leaders in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

Elementary school in Westwold, B.C., enrolls minimum six kids to stay open

‘We need them to stay until September 30,’ the superintendent said

NDP drop B.C. candidate over social media comments

Thompson-Nicola-Cariboo NDP Candidate Dock Currie asked to step down

Woman, 26, charged in YVR luggage thefts

Miriam Tremblay is charged with seven counts of theft under $5,000

Indigenous, two-spirit couple from Alberta wins Amazing Race Canada

Anthony Johnson and James Makokis plan to continue fundraising for a cultural healing centre

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

VIDEO: What passengers saw after B.C. plane hit flock of birds and was forced to land

737 aircraft hit birds shortly after take off from Abbotsford International Airport

VIDEO: One killed in shooting at Aldergrove McDonald’s

Residents in the area were witness to a heavy police presence near 264th Street and 56th Avenue

Chilliwack homeowners get rainbow driveway after city rejects rainbow crosswalk

Dismayed by council decision they decide to display symbol of LGBTQ2 acceptance and diversity

Most Read