Pancake breakfast and Cowboy Church set for Sunday morning at the Cloverdale Rodeo

If you think you’ll be hungry on Sunday morning, May 21, and you want to hit the Cloverdale Rodeo, then a pancake breakfast is probably in good order, says Rick Hugh, 1st vice-president of the Cloverdale Rodeo Association.

The Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation (CRYIF) is hosting its annual pancake breakfast on the Fairgrounds and it runs from 9:30 to 11 a.m. outside Shannon Hall.

“The breakfast is a fundraiser for the Foundation,” said Hugh. “With a minimum $5 donation, attendees not only get some delicious pancakes, they get free gate admission to the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair.”

Hugh said since the inception of CRYIF several years ago, the Foundation has provided close to $60,000 in scholarship money to local high school students as well as financial support to youth-focussed programs in the Lower Mainland.

“Two examples of those programs are ‘You Wear It Well,’ which provides graduation wear to high school students who face financial challenges and ‘Hold High The Torch,’ a project developed at École Salish Secondary School to foster recognition and appreciation of the sacrifices made by our veterans.”

COWBOY CHURCH

Cowboy Church is returning to Rodeo Weekend this year.

Also on Sunday morning, May 21, Mark Davis from Westwinds Community Church will host a service for all in the Stetson Bowl at 9:30 a.m.

“Wear western attire for a welcoming and uplifting worship experience,” notes an advertisement for the open air service. “Saddle up and come worship with us in a unique environment where you’ll hear the message of God in a way that speaks to the heart of the cowboy culture.”

Kathy Sheppard, president of the Cloverdale Rodeo Association, said the service is non-denominational and will run for about 45 minutes.

“It’s just a nice country spin on church,” said Sheppard. “It’s great because you have some contestants attend, their families, and locals, in a nice outdoor venue. People enjoy music, have coffee, meet others, and get a great start to their day.”



