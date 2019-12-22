Over $23K in grants for Deltassist for IT, telecom upgrades

The society is one of 63 B.C. community organizations receiving capital project grants in 2019-2020

Deltassist Family and Community Services Society is receiving $23,209 in capital project funding from the provincial government for IT and telecommunications upgrades.

The society is one of 63 B.C. community organizations receiving a share of $5 million in capital project grants in 2019-2020 to fund upgrades to community facilities, infrastructure and equipment.

“Organizations like the Deltassist Family and Community Services Society make our communities stronger by providing opportunities for people to access the support they need, and connect with one another,” Ravi Kahlon, MLA for Delta North, said in a press release. “I’m proud to see our government investing in this important hub of community.”

The capital projects program is part of the annual $140-million community gaming grants program, which supports roughly 5,000 community organizations that deliver arts and culture, sport, environment, public safety, human and social services, as well as parent advisory councils.



