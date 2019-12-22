Deltassist Family and Community Services’ office in North Delta. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Over $23K in grants for Deltassist for IT, telecom upgrades

The society is one of 63 B.C. community organizations receiving capital project grants in 2019-2020

Deltassist Family and Community Services Society is receiving $23,209 in capital project funding from the provincial government for IT and telecommunications upgrades.

The society is one of 63 B.C. community organizations receiving a share of $5 million in capital project grants in 2019-2020 to fund upgrades to community facilities, infrastructure and equipment.

“Organizations like the Deltassist Family and Community Services Society make our communities stronger by providing opportunities for people to access the support they need, and connect with one another,” Ravi Kahlon, MLA for Delta North, said in a press release. “I’m proud to see our government investing in this important hub of community.”

The capital projects program is part of the annual $140-million community gaming grants program, which supports roughly 5,000 community organizations that deliver arts and culture, sport, environment, public safety, human and social services, as well as parent advisory councils.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
$335K donation nets new surgical, infection control equipment for Delta Hospital

Just Posted

Nine people displaced after Surrey house fire

Firefighters rescue one person from burning building

Surrey council OKs Indigenous child care centre on city property

Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre to operate O’siem Village out of repurposed fourplex

Rise in incidents involving youth and replica guns prompts warning to North Delta parents

School district, police urge parents to “consider carefully” before buying airsoft or BB guns for kids

Former Surrey mayor calls on province to intervene in Surrey policing ‘crisis’

Bob Bose says solicitor general needs to step in ‘before things get even worse’

Two Whalley apartment projects get the green light

The applications total 213 new units on 11 sites currently that were designated as single family

Fighting bears, angry neighbours: Here’s what went viral for 2019 in B.C.

A look back at Black Press Media’s top viral videos

‘Wexit’ should heed pitfalls faced by other separatist movements: experts

Western Canadian grievances largely centre on a perceived federal animus toward the oil and gas sector

B.C. VIEWS: An unpredictable year ahead

B.C. economy continues to do well generally, with low unemployment rates and good job creation numbers

BREAKING: Plane crash site spotted on Vancouver Island

Plane destined for Tofino Saturday did not arrive

Potent power play pushes Canucks to 4-1 win over Penguins

Virtanen, Miller tally with man advantage for Vancouver

Santa’s Village shut down by bylaw re-opens after visit from Maple Ridge mayor

Santa will look for new, larger location for next Christmas season

Mail thieves caught on camera in Langley City

Police are looking for suspects in a number of recent thefts

Warnings of wintry conditions, delays on B.C. highways continue for pre-holiday travellers

70 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Coquihalla Highway

Conservatives postpone policy convention to focus on organizing leadership race

The party’s national council voted on the decision on Friday

Most Read