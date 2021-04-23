Conservative leader Erin O’Toole chats to Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce members via Zoom April 23. (Screengrab via Zoom)

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole chats to Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce members via Zoom April 23. (Screengrab via Zoom)

O’Toole wants 2022 Olympics in Canada, ‘we should put forward a bid to replace Beijing’

Leader of Conservative Party chatted with Cloverdale Chamber April 23

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole told the members of the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce he wants the 2022 Winter Olympics moved Canada.

“I think we should put forward a bid to replace Beijing and host a portion of the Winter Games here. We have the facilities.” O’Toole, the leader of the official opposition, said April 23. “We passed a motion recognizing that a genocide is happening in Xinjiang province of China … I don’t think we should participate knowing that is going on in the host country.”

After some Olympic small talk, O’Toole said if the Conservatives are elected to form the next government, he would balance the books. He said his party has a decade-long plan to get the country back to a balanced budget.

“You have to run a deficit during a crisis like this,” he said. “We have supported emergency spending, in fact we often voted for programs … knowing the programs were flawed, but we wanted the money to get out the door quickly, and we worked hard to fix them.”

O’Toole also said he believes small and medium-sized businesses are the solution to getting the economy back on its feet after the COVID-19 pandemic abates. He noted that small business need help in the short term, but said the government needs to work with the larger sectors too.

O’Toole talked about how he’s committed to retaining the capital gains exemption on principal residences. He said he opposes the Liberals “encroachment” on people’s home equity and asked them to put a “clear denunciation” of it in the budget.

“They’ve, so far, refused to do that. So I think that important element of saving for you retirement—developing a nest egg in your home—that should be yours.”

In terms of getting back to normal, O’Toole said the Conservatives support a safe, and data-driven, reopening plan.

He said Trudeau has been reactive instead of proactive and thus Canada has always been a few steps behind.

“Let’s use the time now to work with the private sector, to work with the other orders of government, to define what a safe and effective reopening is,” O’Toole explained. “That’s what we have to be planning now.”

O’Toole also said if he was PM, Huawei would not be a part of Canada’s 5G infrastructure.

“Anyone with a serious degree of knowledge about how critical 5G will be for the economy—for the Internet of Things economy—knows that you cannot have even the slightest risk of a security breach for that infrastructure.”

O’Toole said Canada is the only Five Eyes country that hasn’t made a pronouncement about using Huawei for 5G infrastructure.

In some O’Toole’s final comments, he said the federal budget is a “major letdown.”

“There is no vision beyond September.” he said. “ They’re just extending their existing programs and putting a few Band-Aids (on the economy). And they’re offering no vision and how we’re going to get people working in all parts of the country.”

He said the Liberals have “waved the white flag” over having any type of fiscal responsibility for the short-term.

“Mr. Trudeau is doubling our national debt and projected to triple it. If interest rates go up … we will be at risk of a debt crisis in Canada.”


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Federal Politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Deadline for Neighbourhood Small Grant submissions extended

Just Posted

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole chats to Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce members via Zoom April 23. (Screengrab via Zoom)
O’Toole wants 2022 Olympics in Canada, ‘we should put forward a bid to replace Beijing’

Leader of Conservative Party chatted with Cloverdale Chamber April 23

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson leaves the assembly with Premier John Horgan after the budget speech Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Finance minister says B.C. ‘absolutely committed’ to Surrey-Langley SkyTrain project

Finance Minister Selina Robinson did a post-budget breakdown with the Surrey Board of Trade

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointmens. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 non-essential travel ban takes effect, $575 fines approved

Checks on highways, ferries between Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Interior

People took advantage of the warm weather in White Rock Sunday afternoon. (Aaron Hinks photo)
White Rock 140th best community in Canada: Macleans

Ranking compared 415 communities coast to coast; Surrey ranked 182nd

The Neighbourhood Small Grants program is available to fund events ranging from socially-distanced community meetups; a seed library or any number of virtual events. (Contributed photos)
Deadline for Neighbourhood Small Grant submissions extended

$500 grants available for a number of South Surrey/White Rock projects

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada buys 65M Pfizer booster shots for protection against COVID-19 variants

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the deal with Pfizer includes options to add 30 million doses in both 2022 and 2023, and an option for 60 million doses in 2024

University Pharmacy in Vancouver after all available appointments to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were booked, April 1, 2021. Vaccine supplies at many pharmacies ran out this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. sees decline in hospitalizations, 1,001 new COVID-19 cases Friday

462 in hospital, 160 in intensive care, four more deaths

A Gladstone Secondary School student was diagnosed with the respiratory infection. An exposure notice was sent out Thursday, April 22. (Google Maps)
Case of infectious tuberculosis confirmed at Vancouver high school

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control issued an exposure notice Thursday after a student was diagnosed

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
Six ferry routes will deny non-essential trips to support B.C.’s new travel restrictions

Travel discouraged even on routes that fall within regional zones

Screenshot from a video posted in early 2021 showing repeated crossings of side channels by trucks on the Fraser River near Chilliwack. (Facebook)
Organizer of convoy that churned through Fraser River fish habitat served warning letter

Truck crossings ‘disrupted 1,000 square metres’ of aquatic habitat on Fraser at Chilliwack, DFO says

A Klee Cho Aviation B206 sits at the Dease Lake Airport on April 18 before moving passengers and supplies to Telegraph Creek. (Submitted Photo/ Mark Wheatley)
Helicopters deliver food, supplies to northern B.C. community after road closure

Road is expected to re-open by the end of April

A former finance minister Mike de Jong on Sunday, October 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former cabinet minister says B.C. Liberal government took money laundering seriously

Mike de Jong told a public inquiry today that serious efforts were made to understand and address the issue of money laundering at casinos

Six men were charged in relation to a large-scale drug lab bust in Lumby in 2018. Three of them were sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (RCMP photo)
Trio from Lower Mainland get 3 years jail time for Okanagan meth lab

Three men were charged in relation to a 2018 drug lab, which RCMP said was among biggest in province

Most Read