Dr. Shefali Tsabary in a photo posted to drshefali.com.

‘Oprah’s parenting expert’ in Surrey for workshop in February

In event to benefit a Surrey foundation, Dr. Shefali Tsabary to talk about ‘The Conscious Parent’

A clinical psychologist known as “Oprah’s parenting expert” is booked for a talk in Surrey.

Dr. Shefali Tsabary will speak at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel on Tuesday, Feb. 11, in a workshop that will see net proceeds benefit Surrey-based The Saheli Foundation.

Popularly known as Dr. Shefali, Tsabary will present her “conscious parenting” approach to mothers, fathers and grandparents of all ages, according to an event advisory.

Her best-selling The Conscious Parent book has been endorsed by Oprah Winfrey, who has interviewed Tsabary several times.

For the event in Surrey tickets start at $80 each at eventbrite.com. In a “VIP Deep Dive” session priced at $140, ticketholders “will be able to discuss individual concerns with, and answer questions from, a limited number of attendees.”

(story continues below video)

The Saheli Foundation is a non-profit “dedicated to empowering and uplifting youth,” according to a post on the organization’s website.

Foundation founder Devinder Maan said she recently heard Tsabary speak.

“Once I’d heard her message, I knew we had to bring her here so parents can hear it too in person,” Maan said in a press release. “Her approach to dealing with conflict is almost entirely the opposite of how most parents deal with the expectations they have of their children. As Oprah says, Dr. Shefali’s methodology is ‘revolutionary’ and we want as many parents as possible to hear it.”

Tsabary’s website is at drshefali.com. She received her doctorate from Columbia University in New York, according to a bio, and integrates Eastern philosophy with Western psychology. In addition to The Conscious Parent, Tsabary has written two other books, Out of Control and her latest, The Awakened Family. “She has appeared on NBC’s Today Show and has presented at events and venues including the Wisdom 2.0 Conference, TEDx, the Kellogg Business School in Chicago and the Dalai Lama Center for Peace and Education in Vancouver,” according to a bio.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
