Alex Browne photo Millionaire Lottery’s Todd Talbot and VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation’s Shirlyn Baskette at the Millionaire Oceanview Home Lottery launch Wednesday.

Open house launches latest Millionaire Lottery

White Rock oceanview home heads grand prizes

Special guests and media packed the top floor of a luxurious White Rock home Oct. 16 for the official launch of the 2019 VGH and UBC Millionaire Oceanview Home Lottery.

Tickets for the fundraising lottery went on sale officially the following day, with draws scheduled to begin Dec. 11, lasting into January for all prizes.

Introduced by Millionaire Lottery spokesperson Todd Talbot and Shirlyn Baskette, associate vice president of philanthropic programs and donor engagement for the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation, the more than 4,100 sq.ft. home – valued at over $3.3 million – is one of eight grand prizes in the current lottery.

Created by Grey Owl Developments, it’s at 14658 West Beach Ave., just a block from Marine Drive.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home includes an elevator linking three floors, many high-tech amenities, a hot tub and spacious deck as well as a panoramic view of Semiahmoo Bay. Included in the value of the home are more than $95,000 in furnishings, and the prize winner will also get to pocket $25,000 in cash.

“Over the past 22 years the lottery has raised more than $58 million,” Baskette told the open house crowd.

“With your help this one is going to raise millions more,” Talbot added.

UBC director of community programs and Centre for Cultural Planning and Development director Don Black also spoke to the crowd.

A prostate cancer survivor, he said he was a beneficiary of the fundraising help the lottery provides VGH and UBC hospital foundation.

Diagnosed with an aggressive cancer in 2009, he said he was chosen to participate in a clinical trial of a six-month course of therapy, including a new form of chemotherapy, as well as surgery, and has been able to resume a normal life with his wife and three children.

“Each year I buy a lottery ticket – but I feel like I already won the lottery,” he said.

The White Rock home is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Saturday.

A total of six other prize homes, all in the $3.1-$3.2 million range, in Langley, Vancouver, North Vancouver, Saanich, Sooke Point and Kelowna are also among the grand prizes, along with a $2.7 million cash prize.

Multiple early-bird and bonus prizes are also offered in the lottery including vacation and car packages.To purchase tickets, visit millionairelottery.com

