Open house Jan. 9 for South Surrey outdoor-ed program

East Kensington Elementary students keep score of how many living things they can find on the school property. (File photo)

Parents and guardians interested in the East Kensington Outdoor Learning (EKOLogy) program will have an opportunity to learn more about it at an open house next week at the South Surrey school.

The Jan. 9 event aims to share the benefits of the nature-based program, which took root at the 2795 184 St. school in 2016, after declining enrolment opened the door for its implementation.

According to school district officials, benefits include play-based learning and opportunities for teachers to help children identify and navigate risk. The program also “develops students who are creative critical thinkers, effective communicators and personally, socially and environmentally aware,” an announcement promoting the open house states.

Registration for the EKOLogy program’s 2018-19 school year starts Jan. 8 for students in Grades 1-4, and Jan. 15 for kindergarten students.

For more information, call 604-541-1257.