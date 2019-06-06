Ninety 12-year-olds received the Sacrement of Confirmation May 23 at Good Shepherd Church in South Surrey. (Contributed photo)

‘One of the largest classes’ confirmed in South Surrey

Catholic church celebrates 90 children with Sacrement of Confirmation

Ninety 12-year-olds were confirmed at the Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church in South Surrey last week, in what officials say was one of the largest confirmation classes in the history of the parish.

The May 23 event was the culmination of a year-long program that aims to “ground children in the Catholic faith which presents itself in charitable work,” according to a news release.

“Catholics believe that in Confirmation the children, given gifts of the Holy Spirit at their baptism are stirred up to bear ‘Fruits of the Spirit,’ specifically good works. In addition to biblical and catechetical studies, children had to perform dozens of hours of charitable work,” the release states.

The confirmed children were enrolled in Grade 7 at Star of the Sea School, as well as at public schools in the South Surrey and White Rock area.

Bishop emeritus David Munroe presided, assisted by priests Glenn Dion, Agin George and Francis Mallya. Retired Lutheran clergyman Walt Johanson of White Rock was among teachers recruited to the task.

