‘Noticeable reduction’ to invasive species on White Rock’s West Beach

The Lower Mainland Green Team, joined by more than two dozen community volunteers, removed six cubic metres from White Rock’s West Beach on May 14, 2022. (Contributed photo)The Lower Mainland Green Team, joined by more than two dozen community volunteers, removed six cubic metres from White Rock’s West Beach on May 14, 2022. (Contributed photo)
The Lower Mainland Green Team, joined by more than two dozen community volunteers, removed six cubic metres from White Rock’s West Beach on May 14, 2022. (Contributed photo)The Lower Mainland Green Team, joined by more than two dozen community volunteers, removed six cubic metres from White Rock’s West Beach on May 14, 2022. (Contributed photo)
The Lower Mainland Green Team, joined by more than two dozen community volunteers, removed six cubic metres from White Rock’s West Beach on May 14, 2022. (Contributed photo)The Lower Mainland Green Team, joined by more than two dozen community volunteers, removed six cubic metres from White Rock’s West Beach on May 14, 2022. (Contributed photo)

A section of White Rock’s waterfront has decidedly less Himalayan blackberry clogging up its dunes, following an effort Saturday (May 14) organized by the Lower Mainland Green Team.

Program manager Ashton Kerr said an invite for community members to help remove the invasive from West Beach led to the clearing of six cubic metres of the prickly and aggressive plant – including dozens of stubborn roots.

“Despite some on and off rain, 29 incredible community members of all ages, backgrounds and experience levels joined us at this activity and gave it their all,” Kerr writes in an update emailed to Peace Arch News.

READ MORE: Green Team returning to tackle invasive plants on White Rock’s waterfront

The visit was the team’s fourth since May of last year, and the effort has resulted in a noticeable reduction in the amount of Himalayan blackberry, she continued.

“Notably, some areas of the dunes had no regrowth of blackberry at all, proving that our hard work digging up blackberry roots is worth it! As with the restoration of any site, West Beach is an ongoing effort that we will continue to visit, but a worthwhile one at that!”

The cleanup was run in partnership with the City of White Rock and the team’s charity, Green Teams of Canada.

Kerr described it as an opportunity “for the community to come together and make a difference, while fostering a sense of belonging and connection to nature.”


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

City of White RockCommmunityEnvironment

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.

Previous story
Once sidelined by a rare and potentially fatal blood disease, this family is now giving back

Just Posted

Fraser Valley Rush team members celebrate their Pacific region championship on April 2 at Langley Twin Rinks. (Photo: twitter.com/RushFMAAA)
With Rush, Surrey female hockey players aim for Hockey Canada championship at Esso Cup

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 15

The Lower Mainland Green Team, joined by more than two dozen community volunteers, removed six cubic metres from White Rock’s West Beach on May 14, 2022. (Contributed photo)
‘Noticeable reduction’ to invasive species on White Rock’s West Beach

Christopher Vance was last seen on Thursday, May 12 and Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s help in locating him. (Contributed photo/Surrey RCMP)
Surrey RCMP is asking the public’s help to locate missing male