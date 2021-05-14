Elsje Hannah stands in the old safe at the Healing Place Counselling Centre in the Dale Building. Hannah converted the old safe into a chapel-area for quiet reflection for clients at her practice, which includes the not-for-profit Soul Matters Counselling. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Not-for-profit counselling service opens in Cloverdale

Soul Matters Counselling is located on 176th in the Dale Building

A not-for-profit counselling service has opened in Cloverdale.

Soul Matters Counselling is nestled into office space in the Healing Place Counselling Centre on 176th in the Dale Building.

“Soul Matters was launched eight years ago to meet the need for affordable counselling,” said Kaitlyn Gisler, admin support for Soul Matters. “Many private practice rates are inaccessible and government supported therapy means a long and growing waitlist.”

Gisler said Soul Matters offers a different kind of model where professional clinicians work with interns who are completing their Master of Arts degree in Counselling and Psychology from local universities.

“These interns are supervised by registered and certified clinical counsellors practicing on Salt Spring Island and in the Lower Mainland.”

Gisler said the not-for-profit service was launched in 2013 on Salt Spring Island by Elsje Hannah, and Jillian Hart.

“Elsje and Jillian have witnessed firsthand that private practice rates are not feasible for all and government funded programs have growing waitlists,” explained Gisler. “Their solution is affordable counselling for those who need it without the waitlist. The suggested fee is $50/ session and can be modified as needed.”

Gisler said Hannah picked Cloverdale because she’s a former resident. When Hannah opened the Healing Place, the opportunity arose for Soul Matters to share office space.

Gisler said interns for Soul Matters are drawn from “Trinity Western, Adler, Simon Fraser, and the University of the Fraser Valley.”

She asked that anyone who feels they’re in need of counselling, and is also feeling a financial pinch, to reach out to Soul Matters. “If you do not have extended benefits and are an individual, couple, family, or child please contact us as we would love to help.”

Gisler added the space at Soul Matters is very welcoming.

“Every element of Soul Matters encourages our clients to be themselves in a warm, non-judgmental environment,” Gisler explained. “In addition to sessions with our clinicians, clients can sit in our library, use our chapel for meditation, or express themselves in our creative crafting studio.”

Soul Matters has three adult counselling rooms and two spaces designed uniquely for children—a quiet reading/reflection room and a playroom with toys and tables.

“Our clients are partnered with an interning clinician best matched to their needs. This clinician is also paired with an accredited supervisor to offer them support and guidance.”

Gisler said all current clinicians and supervisors are listed on their website.

Soul Matters Counselling can be reached via 250-221-2015 or by visiting their website soulmatters.ca.


