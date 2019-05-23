The winning photo submitted by the Kennedy Seniors Society shows volunteers at the Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre in North Delta sorting and counting 2,212 purple baby hats that members knitted and donated to BC Children’s Hospital as part of the Click for Babies BC campaign. (Photo submitted)

North Delta’s Kennedy Seniors Centre wins B.C. photo contest

Shot of volunteers counting knit baby hats for BC Children’s Hospital won Volunteer BC’s photo contest

North Delta’s Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre has won a province-wide photo competition celebrating volunteers.

As part of National Volunteer Week (April 7-13), Volunteer BC held a contest inviting individuals and organizations throughout the province to submit photos that captured this year’s theme of “The Volunteer Factor —Lifting Communities.”

The photo submitted by the Kennedy Seniors Society shows volunteers at the centre sorting and counting 2,212 purple baby hats that members knitted and donated to BC Children’s Hospital as part of the Click for Babies BC campaign, which aims to raise awareness about normal infant crying (dubbed “purple crying”), how to cope with crying and the dangers of reacting to crying in frustration by shaking or harming an infant.

“Volunteers come in all shapes and sizes, colours, demographics, and this photo really communicated that theme [of lifting communities],” Lorelynn Hart, program director with Volunteer BC, said. “It really showed the enthusiasm, the energy, the diversity in this community, so that’s why it was chosen. It really communicated what volunteering is all about.”

The Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre has about 1,200 members and only four paid city staff. Without its 100-plus volunteers, Kennedy Seniors Society president Rick Stonehouse said, the centre would grind to halt.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of the society. This building could not operate without volunteers,” Stonehouse said.

As part of their win, the society was presented with a cheque for $150 on Tuesday, May 21, and as one of the contest’s three finalists, the photo will be used in Volunteer BC’s marketing materials.

Stonehouse said the winnings will likely be used to help pay for the annual volunteer appreciation dinner in November.

To see the rest of the photos submitted for the contest, head to volunteerbc.bc.ca/about/volunteer-bc-national-volunteer-week-2019-photo-contest-submissions.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Kennedy Seniors Society president Rick Stonehouse, flanked by volunteers from the Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre, accepts a cheque from Lorelynn Hart, program director with Volunteer BC, on Tuesday, May 21. The centre received a prize of $150 for winning Volunteer BC’s National Volunteer Week photo contest. (James Smith photo)

Previous story
Cloverdale high school raising money for grad celebration

Just Posted

Surrey policing plan sent to provincial government for review

‘I urge our residents to come out and help us shape their Surrey Police Department,’ Surrey mayor says

Surrey Veterans Village groundbreaking ‘monumental’

$312-million project to house Canada’s first ‘centre of excellence’ for PTSD and mental health

Cloverdale high school raising money for grad celebration

Bottle and clothing drive will fundraise for Cloverdale Learning Centre

Cloverdale Market Days return this Saturday

Markets will be held once a month until September

Surrey councillors say they’ve now seen policing transition plan

Locke and Hundial decline to share details of the plan, repeat calls for its release to residents

Kelowna toddler suffers cracked skull after fall from balcony

Neighbour who found the two-year-old boy said he has a bump the size of a golf ball on his head

VIDEO: TransLink to roll out battery-powered bus pilot this summer

Four buses will run a 2.5 year pilot along Marine Drive

Crews fight fire with fire to keep blaze from northern Alberta town

The wildfire now covers some 920 square kilometres

Man in B.C. charged with murder and arson in 2016 New Brunswick death

He is charged in the death of 71-year-old Lucille Maltais, who was found inside a burned down home

North Delta happenings: week of May 23

Events and community listings for North Delta

Public warned after man exposes himself to girl, 13, in North Vancouver

RCMP say incident may be linked to others that happened last year

Improve your life and theirs, adopt a cat from the BC SPCA

The BC SPCA holds an adult cat adoption promotion

Baby boom seniors putting pressure on B.C. long-term care: report

B.C. leads Canada in growth of dementia, dependence on care

RCMP probe if teen was intentionally hit with ski pole by mystery skier on B.C. mountain

The incident happened on March 20 on Grouse Mountain. Police are urging witnesses to come forward

Most Read