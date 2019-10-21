North Delta students collect over 16,000 items during annual one-night food drive

Students and volunteers at North Delta’s Delview Secondary collected over 16,000 non-perishable food items for the Surrey Food Bank and Deltassist during the school’s 27th annual Thanks 4 Giving food drive on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (James Smith photo)
Delta Mayor George Harvie welcomes staff, students and volunteers for Delview Secondary’s 27th annual Thanks 4 Giving food drive on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (James Smith photo)
Delta School District assistant superintendent Brad Bauman welcomes staff, students and volunteers for Delview Secondary’s 27th annual Thanks 4 Giving food drive on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (James Smith photo)
Delta school trustee Daniel Boisvert welcomes staff, students and volunteers for Delview Secondary’s 27th annual Thanks 4 Giving food drive on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (James Smith photo)
Deltassist executive director Julie Chadwick thanks Delview Secondary staff, students and volunteers for all their hard work benefiting Deltassist and the Surrey Food Bank during the kick-off to the school’s 27th annual Thanks 4 Giving food drive on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (James Smith photo)
Liberal Party of Canada candidate for Delta Carla Qualtrough thanks Delview Secondary staff, students and volunteers for all their hard work benefiting Deltassist and the Surrey Food Bank during the kick-off to the school’s 27th annual Thanks 4 Giving food drive on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (James Smith photo)
Students and volunteers hit the road to collect non-perishable food items for the Surrey Food Bank and Deltassist during Delview Secondary’s 27th annual Thanks 4 Giving food drive on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (James Smith photo)
The woodshop at Delview Secondary was piled high with boxes waiting to be filled with non-perishable food items for the Surrey Food Bank and Deltassist during Delview Secondary’s 27th annual Thanks 4 Giving food drive on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (James Smith photo)
Donations of non-perishable food items for the Surrey Food Bank and Deltassist start to roll in during Delview Secondary’s 27th annual Thanks 4 Giving food drive on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (James Smith photo)
Students, staff and volunteers sort non-perishable food items collected for the Surrey Food Bank and Deltassist during Delview Secondary’s 27th annual Thanks 4 Giving food drive on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (James Smith photo)
Students, staff and volunteers sort bottles and cans for recycling during Delview Secondary’s 27th annual Thanks 4 Giving food drive on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (James Smith photo)
Students, staff and volunteers count non-perishable food items collected for the Surrey Food Bank and Deltassist during Delview Secondary’s 27th annual Thanks 4 Giving food drive on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (James Smith photo)
Once it’s sorted, boxed and counted, non-perishable food items collected for the Surrey Food Bank and Deltassist are brought to Delview Secondary’s gym to await the final tally during the school’s 27th annual Thanks 4 Giving food drive on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (James Smith photo)
The big moment as members of Delview Secondary’s T4G committee reveal the total number of non-perishable food items collected during the school’s 27th annual Thanks 4 Giving food drive on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. (James Smith photo)
After the final tally was announced, the boxes of non-perishable food items collected during the Delview Secondary’s 27th annual Thanks 4 Giving food drive on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 had to be stacked in the hall by the school’s front door for pick up the following morning. (James Smith photo)
Boxes of non-perishable food items collected for the Surrey Food Bank and Deltassist during Delview Secondary’s 27th annual Thanks 4 Giving food drive on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 line the hall by the school’s front door awaiting pick up the following morning. (James Smith photo)

Students, staff and volunteers at Delview Secondary collected over 16,000 non-perishable food items to help feed hungry families in North Delta and Surrey during the school’s 27th annual Thanks 4 Giving food drive last week.

The one-night drive, started by teachers Ron McNeill, Barb Woodford and Sandy Ferguson in 1992 under the name “Ten-in-One” (10,000 items collected in one night), sees hundreds of students and parent drivers, as well as the school’s entire staff, come together to collect non-perishable food items, recyclables and cash donations from across North Delta, all to benefit Deltassist and the Surrey Food Bank.

This year’s Thanks 4 Giving, which took place on Thursday, Oct. 17, collected 16,290 non-perishable food items, $1,205 in cash and several huge bins full of bottles and cans for recycling, beating last year’s total of 16,055.

The school set a high-water mark in 2017, collecting an incredible 26,411 items for the event’s 25th anniversary.

Most Read