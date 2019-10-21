North Delta students collect over 16,000 items during annual one-night food drive
Students, staff and volunteers at Delview Secondary collected over 16,000 non-perishable food items to help feed hungry families in North Delta and Surrey during the school’s 27th annual Thanks 4 Giving food drive last week.
The one-night drive, started by teachers Ron McNeill, Barb Woodford and Sandy Ferguson in 1992 under the name “Ten-in-One” (10,000 items collected in one night), sees hundreds of students and parent drivers, as well as the school’s entire staff, come together to collect non-perishable food items, recyclables and cash donations from across North Delta, all to benefit Deltassist and the Surrey Food Bank.
This year’s Thanks 4 Giving, which took place on Thursday, Oct. 17, collected 16,290 non-perishable food items, $1,205 in cash and several huge bins full of bottles and cans for recycling, beating last year’s total of 16,055.
The school set a high-water mark in 2017, collecting an incredible 26,411 items for the event’s 25th anniversary.
