North Delta student takes home regional, national science awards

A Grade 9 student from North Delta has won a national science award for his invention aimed at helping helping the visually impaired navigate their surroundings effeciently.

Seaquam Secondary’s Hassan Ahmad won the Gold Intermediate Excellence Award at last month’s Canada-Wide Science Fair (CWSF) for his submission “Smart Sight…A Vision of Hope.” Ahmad’s prototype smart glasses is aimed at allowing the visually impaired to navigate their surroundings more efficiently. Ahmad’s project can be viewed at projectboard.world/ysc/project/smart-sight-a-vision-of-hope-pyyzg.

Prior to competing at the CWSF, Ahmad won the provincial Sanofi Biogenius Award, as well as a divisional award (engineering and computing sciences) for his project at this year’s virtual South Fraser Regional Science Fair.

Another Seaquam student, Jai Bhatia, also took who two awards from the South Fraser Regional Science Fair. Bhatia was also awarded the Sanofi Biogenius Award, as well as the BC Nature Award, for his project “Lakebook: A Novel Application to Protect and Conserve Water Bodies With a Tap of a Finger.”

SEE ALSO: North Delta student awarded $100,000 STEM scholarship

SEE ALSO: North Delta students collecting e-waste to refurbish, recycle



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaSchools