North Delta Rotary donated over $43K to community groups last year

Funds in addition to 1,300 pounds of food distributed through club’s Starfish Pack program each week

North Delta Rotary volunteers with some of the 132 Starfish Packs the club distributes to kids in need each week. (North Delta Rotary Club photo)

The Rotary Club of North Delta and its foundation donated $43,558 to community groups and to student bursaries during the year ending June 30, 2022, mainly to Delta and Surrey groups with a focus on providing services to North Delta residents.

Those funds are separate from the club’s Starfish Pack program, which currently deliver 1,300 pounds of food each week to 132 local elementary school children.

North Delta Rotary co-president Robert Bougie said the organization is “deeply grateful” for all the local donors and residents who participated in the club’s shred-a-thon fundraisers, and thankful for funding from the provincial government for distribution to North Delta community groups.

“The past three years has been a challenging time for all community groups, including our Rotary Club. Social distancing restrictions have made fundraising very challenging,” Bougie said in a press release.

“Thanks to stable funding from the B.C. government, the Club donated more, not less, to North Delta community groups. Our board’s top priority over the past year has been the children and youth of North Delta.”

In 2022, the club donated $10,395 to youth groups, in addition to its bursary and Starfish Pack programs. Funding was provided to Scout groups, an equestrian riding therapy program, summer programming for children, formal wear for secondary grad ceremonies, and youth crime prevention.

The club also helped fund the Blue Eagle Community Cadets program for Indigenous youth in Surrey.

North Delta Rotary’s board approved $12,000 in bursaries for the graduates of North Delta secondary schools and Delta Community College.

Given the need for bursaries for trades-bound graduates, one of the two Rotary bursaries for each school was converted to a trade bursary, with candidates selected by school staff based on their community service, financial need and academic performance.

The board’s next priority was relieving hunger in our community. In addition to funds earmarked for the Starfish Pack program, $10,200 was approved for the Surrey Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, Christmas hampers and fresh produce distribution.

As health care delivery is a pressing issue, the club donated $4,500 to the Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society and the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation. Contributions were also made towards the training of adult literacy tutors, an environmental society, Abbotsford flood relief, and the shipping costs for medical supplies destined for Ukraine.

For more information about the Rotary Club of North Delta, visit portal.clubrunner.ca/1355 or the club’s Facebook page.

Donations to the Starfish Pack program are tax deductible if made to the club’s affiliated North Delta Rotary Charitable Foundation.

