North Delta Lions hosting in-person Easter egg hunt

By Gary Kingston, special to the North Delta Reporter

The Easter Bunny had to take a sabbatical while COVID turned all our lives upside down, but the happy hare is returning to North Delta’s Sunbury Park on April 17 to hide hundreds of chocolate goodies for kids aged 1 to 11.

With the assistance of the North Delta Lions Club, the Easter Bunny will be out early that day to set up the park for the club’s popular Easter Egg Hunt.

After being forced to cancel the 2020 hunt, the club adapted last year by staging a drive-thru event in the Sungod Arena parking lot. But with COVID restrictions easing and a keen desire to bring back the 50-plus year old event, the Lions are once again hosting an in-person event.

“We’re excited just to see the children enjoying an in-person activity again,” said Lion Nicholle Dhaliwal, the event’s chair. “It’s been so long and we need to see each other smile again (…) by bringing some joy and doing something positive for the community.”

The event goes rain or shine, with the three age-category hunt areas opening up at 2 p.m. sharp for children to start searching for the candy. (Participants asked to please be on time.)

“We’re asking parents not to bring baskets for their kids, to allow everybody a chance to get some candy,” Dhaliwal said.

Families are invited to come early to take pictures beside a couple of large Easter blow-ups and other holiday decorations, and to visit the fire truck and police vehicle that will be on site.

